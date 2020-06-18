77 VAN DAM ST

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage furnished granite counters microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking media room

Easy turnkey lifestyle in this brand new 1000 sf spectacular, fully furnished 2 bedroom condo. Available August 1. Take a virtual tour here http://vid.us/cb8zky Features built in cabinets/shelves for extra storage, 6 large windows, cozy window seat w/ storage and historical character with an 11 ft tin ceiling in 2nd bedroom and a brick wall in LR. Kitchen island, granite, stainless appliances, hdwd flrs, laundry room, and 2 coat closets. Includes 2 parking spots, unit in rear of building, and there is an elevator in the building.Close to Skidmore College, Saratoga Hospital, downtown, the movie theater, restaurants/bars, shopping and Exit 15 on I-87. No weekends/weekly rentals, no pets, no smoking, subject to HOA approval. Agent owned.