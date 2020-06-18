All apartments in Saratoga Springs
Home
/
Saratoga Springs, NY
/
77 VAN DAM ST
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

77 VAN DAM ST

77 Van Dam Street · No Longer Available
Location

77 Van Dam Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
media room
Easy turnkey lifestyle in this brand new 1000 sf spectacular, fully furnished 2 bedroom condo. Available August 1. Take a virtual tour here http://vid.us/cb8zky Features built in cabinets/shelves for extra storage, 6 large windows, cozy window seat w/ storage and historical character with an 11 ft tin ceiling in 2nd bedroom and a brick wall in LR. Kitchen island, granite, stainless appliances, hdwd flrs, laundry room, and 2 coat closets. Includes 2 parking spots, unit in rear of building, and there is an elevator in the building.Close to Skidmore College, Saratoga Hospital, downtown, the movie theater, restaurants/bars, shopping and Exit 15 on I-87. No weekends/weekly rentals, no pets, no smoking, subject to HOA approval. Agent owned.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 77 VAN DAM ST have any available units?
77 VAN DAM ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saratoga Springs, NY.
What amenities does 77 VAN DAM ST have?
Some of 77 VAN DAM ST's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 77 VAN DAM ST currently offering any rent specials?
77 VAN DAM ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77 VAN DAM ST pet-friendly?
No, 77 VAN DAM ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saratoga Springs.
Does 77 VAN DAM ST offer parking?
Yes, 77 VAN DAM ST does offer parking.
Does 77 VAN DAM ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 77 VAN DAM ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 77 VAN DAM ST have a pool?
No, 77 VAN DAM ST does not have a pool.
Does 77 VAN DAM ST have accessible units?
No, 77 VAN DAM ST does not have accessible units.
Does 77 VAN DAM ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 77 VAN DAM ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 77 VAN DAM ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 77 VAN DAM ST does not have units with air conditioning.
