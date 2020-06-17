296 CAROLINE ST

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool fire pit hot tub microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit pool hot tub

Welcome to your Summer 2020 escape- this inviting east-side cottage is available Jun 21-Sept 8. $7500 rate for 2 week minimum*. Hours of fun will be had in the sparkling 17 X 33 heated in ground pool. Relax in the 6 person hot tub, or toast marshmallows and make tasty s'mores in the gas fire pit. After dark, when the party lights are glowing, pull up a chair and stream a movie onto the projection TV screen, under the stars. The comfortably inviting interior features a built in breakfast nook, an enclosed porch overlooking the patio and an office to accommodate your work-from-home needs. Leave the car home and stroll to Downtown Broadway, with a variety of shopping/dining options. Or explore nearby hiking trails and nature preserves *Contact LA for more details/other rates.