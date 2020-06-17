All apartments in Saratoga Springs
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:21 AM

296 CAROLINE ST

296 Caroline Street · (518) 428-1775
Location

296 Caroline Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fire pit
hot tub
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
hot tub
Welcome to your Summer 2020 escape- this inviting east-side cottage is available Jun 21-Sept 8. $7500 rate for 2 week minimum*. Hours of fun will be had in the sparkling 17 X 33 heated in ground pool. Relax in the 6 person hot tub, or toast marshmallows and make tasty s'mores in the gas fire pit. After dark, when the party lights are glowing, pull up a chair and stream a movie onto the projection TV screen, under the stars. The comfortably inviting interior features a built in breakfast nook, an enclosed porch overlooking the patio and an office to accommodate your work-from-home needs. Leave the car home and stroll to Downtown Broadway, with a variety of shopping/dining options. Or explore nearby hiking trails and nature preserves *Contact LA for more details/other rates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 296 CAROLINE ST have any available units?
296 CAROLINE ST has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 296 CAROLINE ST have?
Some of 296 CAROLINE ST's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 296 CAROLINE ST currently offering any rent specials?
296 CAROLINE ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 296 CAROLINE ST pet-friendly?
No, 296 CAROLINE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saratoga Springs.
Does 296 CAROLINE ST offer parking?
No, 296 CAROLINE ST does not offer parking.
Does 296 CAROLINE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 296 CAROLINE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 296 CAROLINE ST have a pool?
Yes, 296 CAROLINE ST has a pool.
Does 296 CAROLINE ST have accessible units?
No, 296 CAROLINE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 296 CAROLINE ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 296 CAROLINE ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 296 CAROLINE ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 296 CAROLINE ST does not have units with air conditioning.
