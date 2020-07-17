15 Ashdown Road - 15E

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated air conditioning

NEW EVERYTHING in top floor unit with lots of sun situated on peaceful grounds; renovated 2 bedroom is available NOW and has gorgeous large kitchen with extra tall new cabinets, new counters, and appliances; new windows throughout and HEAT, HOT WATER, Modern gray carpet, mirror closet doors, new doors and trim throughout, direct yard access through back door and laundry room in each building; plenty of parking; new bathroom in white/chrome with tub and linen closet; BEST BARGAIN IN THE AREA with local ownership and professional management; 24 hour emergency service.



All within four miles of KAPL, GE Research, GE at River Road and the Shopping centers in Clifton Park.

We are a thirty unit garden apartment complex located on Ashdown Road, two hundred yards from the "Blue Barn". It takes seventeen minutes to downtown Saratoga, ten to fifteen minutes to Clifton Park shopping centers and Malta.



Our units were renovated with new kitchens, baths, doors, molding, windows and floor coverings. Our buildings include washer and dryer in the laundry-heating room.



Our four acre setting is a wonderful, pretty and quiet location for you and your family to live.



Our rent includes heat, hot water, laundry, garbage, laundry, water and maintenance.



Watch a video of our property and a walk thru of a two bedroom apartment at:



http://youtu.be/WXOU13Xl-Uw