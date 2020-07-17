All apartments in Saratoga County
Saratoga County, NY
15 Ashdown Road - 15E
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:25 AM

15 Ashdown Road - 15E

15 Ashdown Road · (518) 336-0005
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

15 Ashdown Road, Saratoga County, NY 12019

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,235

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
NEW EVERYTHING in top floor unit with lots of sun situated on peaceful grounds; renovated 2 bedroom is available NOW and has gorgeous large kitchen with extra tall new cabinets, new counters, and appliances; new windows throughout and HEAT, HOT WATER, Modern gray carpet, mirror closet doors, new doors and trim throughout, direct yard access through back door and laundry room in each building; plenty of parking; new bathroom in white/chrome with tub and linen closet; BEST BARGAIN IN THE AREA with local ownership and professional management; 24 hour emergency service.

All within four miles of KAPL, GE Research, GE at River Road and the Shopping centers in Clifton Park.
We are a thirty unit garden apartment complex located on Ashdown Road, two hundred yards from the "Blue Barn". It takes seventeen minutes to downtown Saratoga, ten to fifteen minutes to Clifton Park shopping centers and Malta.

Our units were renovated with new kitchens, baths, doors, molding, windows and floor coverings. Our buildings include washer and dryer in the laundry-heating room.

Our four acre setting is a wonderful, pretty and quiet location for you and your family to live.

Our rent includes heat, hot water, laundry, garbage, laundry, water and maintenance.

Watch a video of our property and a walk thru of a two bedroom apartment at:

http://youtu.be/WXOU13Xl-Uw

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Ashdown Road - 15E have any available units?
15 Ashdown Road - 15E has a unit available for $1,235 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15 Ashdown Road - 15E have?
Some of 15 Ashdown Road - 15E's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Ashdown Road - 15E currently offering any rent specials?
15 Ashdown Road - 15E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Ashdown Road - 15E pet-friendly?
No, 15 Ashdown Road - 15E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saratoga County.
Does 15 Ashdown Road - 15E offer parking?
Yes, 15 Ashdown Road - 15E offers parking.
Does 15 Ashdown Road - 15E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 Ashdown Road - 15E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Ashdown Road - 15E have a pool?
No, 15 Ashdown Road - 15E does not have a pool.
Does 15 Ashdown Road - 15E have accessible units?
No, 15 Ashdown Road - 15E does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Ashdown Road - 15E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Ashdown Road - 15E has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Ashdown Road - 15E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15 Ashdown Road - 15E has units with air conditioning.
