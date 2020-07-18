Town of Ballston - Clean cozy 1BR/1BA Apartment with washer/dryer included. Nice deck overlooking small pond & yard. Off St parking. HEAT & ELEC included. NO Smokers. Application process. Tenant to provide current copy of credit report and 6 mos of salary stubs. Discount provided for two year lease. Small pet MAY be considered with approval of landlord. Pet rider to lease. Off st parking. Landlord takes care of snow plow and lawn care. Tenant takes care of deck and walkway snow and own garbage removal. Note: This is an apartment not the entire house.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1185 GOODE RD have any available units?
1185 GOODE RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saratoga County, NY.
What amenities does 1185 GOODE RD have?
Some of 1185 GOODE RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1185 GOODE RD currently offering any rent specials?
1185 GOODE RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1185 GOODE RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1185 GOODE RD is pet friendly.
Does 1185 GOODE RD offer parking?
Yes, 1185 GOODE RD offers parking.
Does 1185 GOODE RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1185 GOODE RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1185 GOODE RD have a pool?
No, 1185 GOODE RD does not have a pool.
Does 1185 GOODE RD have accessible units?
No, 1185 GOODE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1185 GOODE RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1185 GOODE RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1185 GOODE RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1185 GOODE RD does not have units with air conditioning.