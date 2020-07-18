1185 GOODE RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Town of Ballston - Clean cozy 1BR/1BA Apartment with washer/dryer included. Nice deck overlooking small pond & yard. Off St parking. HEAT & ELEC included. NO Smokers. Application process. Tenant to provide current copy of credit report and 6 mos of salary stubs. Discount provided for two year lease. Small pet MAY be considered with approval of landlord. Pet rider to lease. Off st parking. Landlord takes care of snow plow and lawn care. Tenant takes care of deck and walkway snow and own garbage removal. Note: This is an apartment not the entire house.