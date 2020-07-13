342 Apartments for rent in Rye, NY with parking

Apartment List
1 Unit Available
14 Central Avenue
14 Central Avenue, Rye, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,700
1874 sqft
Location, style and charm! This adorable 3-bedroom colonial with Home Office and secluded rear yard is the perfect Rye Rental - Easy Walk to Downtown Rye Pedestrian Plaza Shopping and Restaurants, Rye Metro-North, Rye Middle & High schools,

1 Unit Available
23 Bulkley Mnr
23 Bulkley Manor, Rye, NY
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
2515 sqft
PICTURE PERFECT young center hall colonial has it all! Offers a staycation lifestyle with just steps to Rye town beach, park and school.

1 Unit Available
90 Kirby Lane
90 Kirby Ln, Rye, NY
4 Bedrooms
$8,875
1962 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED LONG TERM RENTAL - available now starting 4/1/20. Private oasis located near the beach clubs. Award winning contemporary! A striking modernist design by famed Ulrich Franzen (1955) from the Harvard Graduate School of Design.

1 Unit Available
184 Purchase Street
184 Purchase Street, Rye, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
546 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, 2 room condo.Walk to train and shops.Updated with granite counter tops,stainless steel appliances,hardwood floors. Located in the heat of Rye.Tenant able to take advantage of all Rye has to offer. Assigned parking space and storage.

1 Unit Available
377 Midland Ave 2 Floor
377 Midland Avenue, Rye, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
2000 sqft
Apartment, spacious - Property Id: 301961 Great location in the heart of Rye, close to train, beach , schools, down time. Nice apartment. Washer and laundry in unit, parking space, full kitchen Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 Unit Available
64 Grapal Street
64 Grapal Street, Rye, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
700 sqft
Enjoy having all that Rye has to offer at your fingertips - stores - restaurants galore - pubs - Rye Golf - train - Playland Amusement Park - Rye YMCA and Oakland beach! This delightful 1-bedroom apartment with great closets features a white

1 Unit Available
95 Sonn Drive
95 Sonn Drive, Rye, NY
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
3810 sqft
New construction in the city of Rye built with the finest materials and craftsmanship. Centrally located in desirable Rye Gardens close to schools, train and town.

1 Unit Available
250 Purchase Street
250 Purchase Street, Rye, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1200 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom and 2 Full bath Duplex in a great location of Rye, just a short walk to Metro-North train station and town.

1 Unit Available
979 Boston Post Road
979 Boston Post Road, Rye, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,300
900 sqft
1bedroom apartments laundry in apartment. Walking distance to RR, shops. 1 Assigned parking space. Please Note: Entrance on Central Ave Side. Tenant pays utilities.

1 Unit Available
45 New Street, #4
45 New St, Rye, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1650 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 duplex available Aug 1, 2020 in sought after Rye, NY. This unit has wonderful features such as central a/c, central vacuum, washer/dryer, dishwasher, jacuzzi, hardwood floors, granite, video doorbell.

1 Unit Available
45 New St
45 New Street, Rye, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bed Townhouse. Walk to Train - Property Id: 289858 ***1 Month Broker Fee*** AUG 1, 2020 AVAIL Beautiful and huge 3 bed/2.5 bath townhouse that features hardwood floors, central AC, private laundry and garage.

1 Unit Available
454 Milton Road
454 Milton Road, Rye, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1544 sqft
Totally renovated Dutch Colonial on Milton Point. Walk to beach, dog park, sporting fields, enjoy a walk to lunch/dinner or stay home and kayak in your backyard. WONDERFUL HOME MUST SEE!

1 Unit Available
6 Hammond Road
6 Hammond Road, Rye, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,450
3217 sqft
"Picture Perfect Colonial Home" - Features: 4 generous bedrooms plus a home office (5th bedroom) 2.

1 Unit Available
7 Woods Lane
7 Woods Lane, Rye, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,600
2000 sqft
Great home for rent in Rye on a cul-de-sac within walking distance to train, schools and town.

1 Unit Available
5 Laurel Street
5 Laurel Street, Rye, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,150
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Garden Style Complex - Features: 2nd floor 1 bedroom unit, centrally located to shopping & Metro-North RR, oak floors, wash/dry on premises, eat in kitchen, heat/hot water & 1 car parking included.
6 Units Available
The Mariner
21 Willett Ave, Port Chester, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,385
984 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,102
1291 sqft
Close to I-287 and I-95. Luxury apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counters and a bathtub. Resident amenities include concierge service, parking, a lobby, a gym and a business center.
2 Units Available
The Light House
120 N Pearl St, Port Chester, NY
Studio
$2,070
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Named The Light House to pay homage to the history of Port Chester, this new boutique 50 home community provides a hip and modern alternative for those looking to live and play in Port Chester’s burgeoning restaurant scene.

1 Unit Available
640 Shore Acres Drive
640 Shore Acres Drive, Mamaroneck, NY
5 Bedrooms
$12,500
3125 sqft
Fabulous WATERFRONT rental in Shore Acres! Like being on a vacation every day, this lovely 5 bedroom Colonial has just been totally renovated with new windows, new first floor laundry center, 3 new baths, hardwood floors refinished and freshly

1 Unit Available
550 Fourth Street
550 4th Street, Mamaroneck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1500 sqft
Spacious 2nd floor apartment boasting 1500 SF in a well maintained 2 family on a dead-end street in the Rye Neck School District.

1 Unit Available
163 Halstead Avenue
163 Halstead Avenue, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
840 sqft
Two bedroom apartment in a small Condo building minutes from downtown Harrison and Metro North train station. Hardwood floors a seen. Laundry in unit, assigned parking. A commuters dream!

1 Unit Available
423 English Place
423 English Place, Mamaroneck, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
3750 sqft
This 4 Bedroom 3 1/2 Bath Side by Side Colonial Includes: Custom Kitchen With Granite Countertops, Hardwood Floors Throughout, Custom Built Entertainment Cabinets, Custom Wood Work and Built-Ins, Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room, Eat-in-kitchen

1 Unit Available
46 Leicester Street
46 Leicester Street, Port Chester, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1207 sqft
Classic Three Family Victorian House - Features: 3rd floor 2 bedroom w/home office(2nd bedroom), wood floors, high ceilings, off street parking, yard, all utilities included, walk Metro-North RR, shopping & restuarants.

1 Unit Available
117 Webster Ave FIRST
117 Webster Avenue, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
HARRISON NY 117 WEBSTER AVE PRIVATE 2 FAMILY - Property Id: 294033 LARGE 2-3 BEDROOM FIRST FLOOR APARTMENT FOR RENT 1 BLOCK FROM TOWN POOL 8 MINUTES WALK TO METRO NORTH TRAIN STATION HARRISON AVE SCHOOLS HARRISON HIGH SCHOOL REAR YARD , PEAR TREES

1 Unit Available
14 Westview Avenue
14 Westview Avenue, Rye Brook, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1224 sqft
Move right in! Convenient to everything! Beautiful,well-maintained apartment, top floor of 2 family home on quiet and pretty street. 2 bedrooms + office. New kitchen, hard wood floors.
City Guide for Rye, NY

Rye, NY hasn't managed to escape a bit of notoriety from one of its prior residents, namely Major League Baseball's Ralph Branca. In 1951, this Brooklyn Dodgers' "infamous" pitcher served up the winning, come-from-behind, ninth-inning walk-off home run ball to the pinch-hitting Giants' Bobby Thomson. This dramatic event was memorialized by screaming sports journalists as the "Shot Heard 'Round The World," arguably one of the most famous sports related quotes of all time -- and it still stands...

The city of Rye (not the town with the same name) is the oldest community in Westchester County, NY. Incorporated in 1942, it had 15,720 residents as per the U.S. Census Bureau's 2010 report. A deserving candidate for "Ripley's Believe It or Not" is the hard-to-believe bit that Benjamin Franklin, one of America's Founding Fathers and sometimes tagged as the "First American," personally affixed the still standing 24th, 25th and 26th mile markers along the historic and legendary Boston Post Road. That was an almost mind-boggling two and one-half centuries ago. He did this in his role as the first U.S. Postmaster General circa 1770. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Rye, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rye apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

