Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

215 Apartments for rent in Rye, NY with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictio... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
3 Roger Sherman Place
3 Roger Sherman Place, Rye, NY
5 Bedrooms
$14,000
5938 sqft
Landmark Roger Sherman Home is located in a friendly cul-de-sac neighborhood of half acre lots. Convenient to all and WALK to Rye High/Middle School and Osborn Elementary.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
95 Sonn Drive
95 Sonn Drive, Rye, NY
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
3810 sqft
New construction in the city of Rye, all rental inquiries for minimum 2 year lease only! Centrally located in desirable Rye Gardens close to schools, train and town.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
20 Oakland Beach Avenue
20 Oakland Beach Avenue, Rye, NY
6 Bedrooms
$8,800
3400 sqft
Ideal Rye City rental, move in condition. Newer kitchen w/ ss appliances, granite tops, convenient mudroom/laundry and garage access. Large rooms, great flow, add'tl 1500sq in finished lower level w/ bedroom/ bath. Large deck and fenced in yard.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
3 White Birch Drive
3 White Birch Drive, Rye, NY
4 Bedrooms
$11,000
3780 sqft
Impeccably maintained! This gorgeous 4+ bedroom Colonial with full finished basement and bonus room/ home office is located on a quiet tree-lined street, convenient to all.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
90 Kirby Lane
90 Kirby Ln, Rye, NY
4 Bedrooms
$8,875
1962 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED LONG TERM RENTAL - available now starting 4/1/20. Private oasis located near the beach clubs. Award winning contemporary! A striking modernist design by famed Ulrich Franzen (1955) from the Harvard Graduate School of Design.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
28 Ridgeland Terrace
28 Ridgeland Terrace, Rye, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1072 sqft
Picture Perfect Luxury unfurnished House in a wonderful enclave just (1) Block from Rye Beach. This Home has been totally renovated with new Roof, siding, insulation and new Windows.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
8 Units Available
The Light House
120 N Pearl St, Port Chester, NY
Studio
$1,822
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,145
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Named The Light House to pay homage to the history of Port Chester, this new boutique 50 home community provides a hip and modern alternative for those looking to live and play in Port Chester’s burgeoning restaurant scene.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
88 Henry Avenue
88 Henry Avenue, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1089 sqft
Unique Reverse Duplex Layout - Features: Eat in kitchen, bedrooms & bathroom are on the second floor and the living room, 1/2 bath are on the 1st floor, basement storage w/ laundry, yard, patio, off street parking, Walk to Metro-North RR.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
114 -116 2nd Street
116 2nd Street, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1700 sqft
Don t miss this beautifully updated 3 bedroom, two and a half bath duplex in the heart of downtown Harrison. Unit boasts brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, spacious rooms with ample closet space and updated baths.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
70 West Street B-12
70 West St, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
780 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom second floor condo apartment for rent in Harrison with HEAT, gas, water and one assigned outdoor parking spot included. Deck off of living room and master bedroom.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
423 English Place
423 English Place, Mamaroneck, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,400
3750 sqft
This 4 Bedroom 3 1/2 Bath Side by Side Colonial Includes: Custom Kitchen With Granite Countertops, Hardwood Floors Throughout, Custom Built Entertainment Cabinets, Custom Wood Work and Built-Ins, Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room, Eat-in-kitchen

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
141 Fremont Street
141 Fremont Street, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,875
1395 sqft
Prospective tenants are to observe the CDC recommended guidelines for Covid 19 and are to sign the Covid 19 Disclosure form. Masks and gloves are required to view the home at 141 Fremont Street.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
91 Henry Avenue
91 Henry Avenue, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,520
1495 sqft
Duplex Townhouse Style Unit - Features: 3 bedrooms 2.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1123 Jensen Avenue
1123 Jensen Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1700 sqft
IMPECCABLY RENOVATED large 3-Bedroom 1.5 Bath side-by-side Duplex home in Rye Neck School District. This home features Brand New Cutting-Edge Eat-in-Kitchen w/ high-end cabinets, ss appliances, ceramic floor & backsplash & sleek quartz countertops.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
221 Jensen Avenue
221 Jensen Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1150 sqft
Renovated first floor apartment in Three Family Home on dead end street - only a short walk to beautiful Florence Park.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Byram
Byram
1 Unit Available
19 Berrian Place
19 Berrian Place, Byram, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
567 sqft
TWO BEDROOM/ONE BATHROOM APARTMENT ON SECOND FLOOR OF TWO FAMILY HOME. C/A, GALLEY KITCHEN, HARDWOOD FLOORS IN LIVING ROOM, CARPET IN BEDROOMS, W/D IN UNIT, SECURE BASEMENT STORAGE AND TWO (TANDEM) PARKING SPACES.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
108 2nd St
108 2nd Street, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,975
Available 06/15/20 New Construction Town House! - Property Id: 293812 New Build Construction 2020 Townhouse that feels like a one family home in Harrison. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 3.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
27 Westview Ave
27 Westview Avenue, Rye Brook, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
900 sqft
Beautifully Renovated 2 Bed w/Parking and W/D - Property Id: 224215 ****1 Month Broker Fee**** Beautiful and renovated 2 bedroom home with a private washer/dryer. 2nd floor of a two family home. Hardwood floors throughout. AC units.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
126 Temple St., #2
126 Temple Street, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,595
2000 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome style rental available August 7, 2020 in sought-after Harrison, NY. Asking price is $3,595/month, tenants are responsible for utilities.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
82 Ellsworth Ave 1st Floor
82 Ellsworth Avenue, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1200 sqft
Spacious 2 Bdrm 1st Floor Apt., Walk to Train/Town - Property Id: 197863 Beautiful, Incredibly Spacious First Floor Apartment in the desired Town of Harrison.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
113 Park Avenue
113 Park Avenue, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1239 sqft
Bright & spacious 3 bedroom 1 Bath unit in the Heart of Harrison! Unit is located on the 2nd floor of a 2 family home. Large kitchen with access to patio, spacious living room/dining room, 3 bedrooms and a full bath. Attic for storage.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown New Rochelle
8 Units Available
The Printhouse
165 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,938
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,392
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,066
1048 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Chickahominy
Chickahominy
16 Units Available
Greenwich Place
33 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,415
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
1506 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,840
1719 sqft
Multilevel apartments have granite counters, GE appliances, bathtubs, custom cabinetry and private patio/balcony. Community lounge, seasonal outdoor pool, playground, and reserved parking. Five minutes to Greenwich train station and near Merritt Parkway, I-95 and I-287.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Greenwich Oaks
255 Weaver St, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,965
1654 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,415
1968 sqft
Recently renovated townhomes have spacious floor plans and gourmet kitchens with custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include lighted tennis courts and a swimming pool. Near Western Greenwich Civic Center Park.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Rye, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Rye renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

