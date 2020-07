Amenities

hardwood floors range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities

Welcome to this spacious Colonial conveniently located in Albertson Downs. Amazing opportunity to move into Albertson Downs with its renowned and most prestigious East Williston School District #2. Close proximity to Clark Gardens, Shopping, Houses of Worship, Transportation at affordable price makes this the home you have been waiting for. Oak floors throughout the house. Great flow, better than new, ready to move in! Great Value