Apartment List
/
NY
/
port jefferson
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:47 AM

32 Apartments for rent in Port Jefferson, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Port Jefferson apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or wit... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
3 Units Available
Port Jefferson
The Shipyard at Port Jefferson Harbor Apartments
201 W Broadway, Port Jefferson, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,699
1314 sqft
Modern homes in a maritime-inspired community. Homes feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy use of the on-site activity room, fitness center, and roof deck. Near Harborfront Park and Port Jefferson Marina.

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Port Jefferson
109 E Broadway
109 East Broadway, Port Jefferson, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,150
Classic Circa Home in the heart of Port Jefferson Village offers some of the most spectacular views of Port Jefferson Harbor and Long Island Sound..
Results within 1 mile of Port Jefferson

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Port Jefferson Station
23 Doris Avenue
23 Doris Avenue, Port Jefferson Station, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Vintage inline ranch.. Whole house rental!!~~ 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, Kitchen, Office, LR, DR Part Basement w/ W/D..Backyard OFF STREET Parking..Owner uses Garage/STG ~~~NEW CARPET will be installed LR/DR- NTN National tenant Network ..
Results within 5 miles of Port Jefferson
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
$
24 Units Available
Coram
The Point at Pine Ridge
1 Avalon Pines Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,248
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,498
1340 sqft
Rocky Point State Pine Preserve and three shopping malls surround one- and two-bedroom luxury apartment units. Private balconies and access to tennis court and golf course.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Coram
242 Mount Sinai Coram Rd
242 Mount Sinai Coram Road, Coram, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Mint, Large, Upper Level With ample Closet Space, Large Deck to Yard, 2 Full Bath and Beautiful Floors

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Port Jefferson Station
30 Clematis Street
30 Clematis Street, Port Jefferson Station, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Fully Renovated Beautiful Home makes this move in easy! Beautiful white cabinetry in kitchen with stainless appliances feels light and bright. Hardwood floors add to the ambiance of the home. Both bathrooms are fully renovated and Gorgeousl.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Mount Sinai
8 Nantucket Way
8 Nantucket Way, Mount Sinai, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,150
Light & Bright 1 Br Apartment W/Full Size Appliances, Large Closets, And Use Of Patio! Use Of 1 Cable Box & Internet. Small Pets Will Be Considered At Landlord's Discretion. Renters Insurance Required. Located Near Main Roads, Shopping, & Beach!

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Mount Sinai
278 Pipe Stave Hollo Road
278 Pipe Stave Hollow Road, Mount Sinai, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Absolutely Gorgeous 3/4 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath Exp Cape! Eik W/Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appls, & Ceramic Tile, Beautifully Updated Baths, Pergo Max Floors Throughout, Custom Paint, Custom Moldings, & Custom Light Fixtures, 1 Car Garage, Fully

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Selden
39 Abinet Court
39 Abinet Court, Selden, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, 2 Bedrooms, Full Bath, Eik Beautiful Hardwood Floors Throughout, Spacious Rooms, Ample Storage.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Selden
904 Constance Lane
904 Constance Lane, Selden, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,400
900 sqft
Spacious 1 Bedroom Condo - See Video Tour at www.rpmlandmark.com.

1 of 6

Last updated April 15 at 09:23am
1 Unit Available
Setauket-East Setauket
8 Saint George Gle Drive 8
8 Saint George Glen Dr, Setauket-East Setauket, NY
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
4600 sqft
Amazingly spacious 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom house. This house is located in the Three Village School district and is close to Stony Brook University. Eat in Kitchen with wonderful views of the private, manicured grounds.
Results within 10 miles of Port Jefferson
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
34 Units Available
Nesconset
Avalon Commons
313 Avalon Cir, Nesconset, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,360
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,220
1327 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in spacious complex featuring pool, sundeck, BBQ area, playground and more. Apartments have lofts, walk-in closets and state-of-the-art kitchens. Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Coram
Enclave at Charles Pond
1 Charles Pond Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,845
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,376
1239 sqft
Coram apartments available in the heart of Suffolk County. This pet-friendly community is situated on 41 private acres with resort-style amenities, including an on-site pool and gym. Apartments feature patios, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
162 Units Available
Centereach
Alston Station Square
1000 Mill Rd, Ronkonkoma, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,413
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,822
1234 sqft
Welcome to Alston, a collection of stylish residences in the new heart of town, Station Square. Alston is six luxury residential buildings, each with its own distinctive character.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Middle Island
74 Fairview Circle
74 Fairview Circle, Middle Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Fantastic corner lower unit, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms, living room dining room combo, Eff. kitchen, outside patio, public parking, close to shopping, fresh paint, community amenities include pool and clubhouse. View of pond with water fountain.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Nesconset
6 Barkley Ln
6 Barkley Lane, Nesconset, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Beautiful colonial in smithtown school district quiet street close to all fenced yard driveway parking some furniture can be included. Credit check

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Nissequogue
2 Beach Plum Lane
2 Beach Plum Lane, Nissequogue, NY
5 Bedrooms
$30,000
4000 sqft
Nissequogue. Escape to this hidden gem: This spectacular Hampton style waterfront home, nestled at the end of of a cul-de-sac. Take a stroll along the private beach, or dine al fresco on the wrap around deck and watch the amazing sunsets.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Village of the Branch
44 Route 25 A
44 Route 25A, Village of the Branch, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,130
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee !!!! Beautiful Private Lake Community. Apartment Includes,Reserved Parking Spot, Fitness Center, Free Wall To Wall Carpet Package With March Occupancy./4'X4'X8' Storage Locker,Cen Air Conditioning,Separate Laundry Centers.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Centereach
16 Wildwood St
16 Wildwood Street, Centereach, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
Amazing and close to all. Washer/dryer and patio. Central AC, own thermostat> Kitchen has dinning area, Beautiful layout, lots of closets.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Coram
195 Kettles Lane
195 Kettles Lane, Coram, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1798 sqft
Desirable Brighton Unit. Spacious Townhouse With Cathedral Ceilings,2 Bdr 2.5 Baths, Hardwood Flooring. 2nd Floor Loft, Full Bsmt With 8 Ft. Ceilings, 1 Car Att, Garage, Central Air, Simens Washer & Dryer. Clubhouse, Tennis, Basketball, 2 Salt Pools.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
St. James
17 Hamlet Woods Drive
17 Hamlet Woods Dr, St. James, NY
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
5400 sqft
Gorgeous Colonial For Rent, 24 Hour gated Community W/ Clubhouse, Pool With Lifeguard, Putting Green, Lakes With Paddle Boats & Row Boats, Tennis Courts, Playground, Bocce Court & Basketball Court. ,5 Bed, 4.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
St. James
213 Lake Ave
213 Lake Avenue, St. James, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,450
750 sqft
Oe bedroom, fresh paint, & immaculately clean, Smithtown schools, 1 month rent & 1 month security deposit upon lease signing. Private yard area in back, coin op washer, located in the heart of St. James!

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
St. James
319 1st Avenue
319 1st Avenue, St. James, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
SUNNY & BRIGHT**SPACIOUS ROOMS** PRIVATE PARKING *QUIET AREA**CLOSE TO BEACHES*PARKS* SHOPPING *GOLF*RAILROAD

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Farmingville
30 Campus Dr
30 Campus Drive, Farmingville, NY
6 Bedrooms
$3,900
IMMEDIATELY MOVE IN - Beautiful 6 bedrooms 3 BATH home. All new, lots of space, hardwood floors through Entire house, living room with sliding doors to the backyard. 2 CAR GARAGE
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Port Jefferson, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Port Jefferson apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Port Jefferson 2 BedroomsPort Jefferson 2 BedroomsPort Jefferson 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPort Jefferson 3 BedroomsPort Jefferson 3 Bedrooms
Port Jefferson Apartments with BalconyPort Jefferson Apartments with GaragePort Jefferson Apartments with GaragePort Jefferson Apartments with GymPort Jefferson Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Port Jefferson Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPort Jefferson Apartments with ParkingPort Jefferson Apartments with ParkingPort Jefferson Apartments with Washer-DryerPort Jefferson Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTStamford, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTDanbury, CTWest Haven, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYEast Haven, CTNorth Haven, CTTrumbull, CT
Central Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYNaugatuck, CTEast Patchogue, NYHauppauge, NYDarien, CTMiller Place, NYOld Greenwich, CTSmithtown, NYBranford Center, CTWest Islip, NYIslandia, NY
Farmingdale, NYRiverside, CTShirley, NYWesthampton, NYEast Meadow, NYSyosset, NYSetauket-East Setauket, NYRemsenburg-Speonk, NYLevittown, NYJericho, NYMastic Beach, NYHuntington, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of New Haven
Norwalk Community CollegeYale University
Southern Connecticut State University