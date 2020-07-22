Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:37 PM

31 Apartments for rent in Port Jefferson Station, NY with parking

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Port Jefferson Station
30 Clematis Street
30 Clematis Street, Port Jefferson Station, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Fully Renovated Beautiful Home makes this move in easy! Beautiful white cabinetry in kitchen with stainless appliances feels light and bright. Hardwood floors add to the ambiance of the home. Both bathrooms are fully renovated and Gorgeousl.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Port Jefferson Station
23 Doris Avenue
23 Doris Avenue, Port Jefferson Station, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Vintage inline ranch.. Whole house rental!!~~ 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, Kitchen, Office, LR, DR Part Basement w/ W/D..Backyard OFF STREET Parking..Owner uses Garage/STG ~~~NEW CARPET will be installed LR/DR- NTN National tenant Network ..
Results within 1 mile of Port Jefferson Station
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
3 Units Available
Port Jefferson
The Shipyard at Port Jefferson Harbor Apartments
201 W Broadway, Port Jefferson, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,554
1314 sqft
Modern homes in a maritime-inspired community. Homes feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy use of the on-site activity room, fitness center, and roof deck. Near Harborfront Park and Port Jefferson Marina.

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Port Jefferson
109 E Broadway
109 East Broadway, Port Jefferson, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,150
Classic Circa Home in the heart of Port Jefferson Village offers some of the most spectacular views of Port Jefferson Harbor and Long Island Sound..
Results within 5 miles of Port Jefferson Station
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
12 Units Available
Coram
Enclave at Charles Pond
1 Charles Pond Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,926
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,426
1239 sqft
Coram apartments available in the heart of Suffolk County. This pet-friendly community is situated on 41 private acres with resort-style amenities, including an on-site pool and gym. Apartments feature patios, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
$
23 Units Available
Coram
The Point at Pine Ridge
1 Avalon Pines Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,248
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1319 sqft
Rocky Point State Pine Preserve and three shopping malls surround one- and two-bedroom luxury apartment units. Private balconies and access to tennis court and golf course.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Selden
904 Constance Lane
904 Constance Lane, Selden, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,400
900 sqft
Spacious 1 Bedroom Condo - See Video Tour at www.rpmlandmark.com.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Selden
130 Paula Boulevard
130 Paula Boulevard, Selden, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Beautiful Updated 1 Bedroom apt. Showing this Friday Only, Call for Showing Appointment , Includes ALL Utilities,

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Selden
39 Abinet Court
39 Abinet Court, Selden, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, 2 Bedrooms, Full Bath, Eik Beautiful Hardwood Floors Throughout, Spacious Rooms, Ample Storage.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Stony Brook
64 Hollow Road
64 Hollow Road, Stony Brook, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
Just Completed Renovation from Top to Bottom, New Kitchen, Baths, Floors, Paint, Immaculate and Non Occupied Since Renovation....Move Right In! Custom Village Home set on 2.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Coram
242 Mount Sinai Coram Rd
242 Mount Sinai Coram Road, Coram, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Mint, Large, Upper Level With ample Closet Space, Large Deck to Yard, 2 Full Bath and Beautiful Floors

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Stony Brook
30 Knoll Top Rd
30 Knoll Top Road, Stony Brook, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1400 sqft
Whole house 3 BR 1.5 Bath , one car garage rental in Stony Brook Village. Great location steps to beach, marina. Near University, train station. Quiet country location.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Nissequogue
2 Beach Plum Lane
2 Beach Plum Lane, Nissequogue, NY
5 Bedrooms
$30,000
4000 sqft
Nissequogue. Escape to this hidden gem: This spectacular Hampton style waterfront home, nestled at the end of of a cul-de-sac. Take a stroll along the private beach, or dine al fresco on the wrap around deck and watch the amazing sunsets.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Centereach
16 Wildwood St
16 Wildwood Street, Centereach, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Amazing and close to all. Washer/dryer and patio. Central AC, own thermostat> Kitchen has dinning area, Beautiful layout, lots of closets.50 inch TV in living room. Private parking.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Selden
57 S Evergreen Drive
57 South Evergreen Drive, Selden, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Diamond condition * Possible 3rd Bdrm/Office * Newly renovated * Granite kitchen * New flooring * Huge rooms * Credit (FICO) Score Must Be over 700..No Exceptions * Absolutely No Pets Or Smoking * Detached Garage Available

1 of 6

Last updated April 15 at 09:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Setauket-East Setauket
8 Saint George Gle Drive 8
8 Saint George Glen Dr, Setauket-East Setauket, NY
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
4600 sqft
Amazingly spacious 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom house. This house is located in the Three Village School district and is close to Stony Brook University. Eat in Kitchen with wonderful views of the private, manicured grounds.
Results within 10 miles of Port Jefferson Station
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
158 Units Available
Centereach
Alston Station Square
1000 Mill Rd, Ronkonkoma, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,413
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,822
1247 sqft
Welcome to Alston, a collection of stylish residences in the new heart of town, Station Square. Alston is six luxury residential buildings, each with its own distinctive character.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
27 Units Available
Nesconset
Avalon Commons
313 Avalon Cir, Nesconset, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,515
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,105
1327 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in spacious complex featuring pool, sundeck, BBQ area, playground and more. Apartments have lofts, walk-in closets and state-of-the-art kitchens. Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que within walking distance.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
St. James
496 North Country Road
496 Route 25A, St. James, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
Lovely Maintained Victorian Style Colonial, Large EIK, 5 Brs, wall to wall carpeting & Hardwood floors, Stackable W/D, absolutely no pets or smoking. Landlord installing new Oil HA heating system. Landlord maintains grounds & grass cuttings.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Coram
72 Cranberry Cir
72 Cranberry Circle, Coram, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1900 sqft
Desirable Brighton Model Located in Gated Community Backing Greenbelt! Hardwood Floors on 1st Floor. 42" Kitchen Cabs. Master Suite w/Upgraded Bath & Walk in Closet. 2 Zone CAC,Full Basement. Garage & Driveway Parking.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Middle Island
74 Fairview Circle
74 Fairview Circle, Middle Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Fantastic corner lower unit, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms, living room dining room combo, Eff. kitchen, outside patio, public parking, close to shopping, fresh paint, community amenities include pool and clubhouse. View of pond with water fountain.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Lake Ronkonkoma
22 Warner Lane
22 Warner Lane, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
LANDLORD REQUIRES 685+ CREDIT SCORE. Large Ground Floor Apartment. All HW Floors. Large Rooms. Great Location Seconds From Lake & Shopping In Town. Freshly Painted In Beautiful Blue/Gray. Updated Bath. Part Of A Legal 2 Family Duplex.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Coram
972 Skyline Drive
972 Skyline Drive, Coram, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1100 sqft
chic 2-bedroom/ 1 bath corner unit condo (upper floor) located in Patchogue/ Medford/ Coram/Selden area.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
St. James
17 Hamlet Woods Drive
17 Hamlet Woods Dr, St. James, NY
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
5400 sqft
Gorgeous Colonial For Rent, 24 Hour gated Community W/ Clubhouse, Pool With Lifeguard, Putting Green, Lakes With Paddle Boats & Row Boats, Tennis Courts, Playground, Bocce Court & Basketball Court. ,5 Bed, 4.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Port Jefferson Station, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Port Jefferson Station apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

