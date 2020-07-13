40 Apartments for rent in Yaphank, NY with parking
Yaphank, New York, is the home of the historic Suffolk County Almshouse Barn, an historic hay and livestock barn built in 1871. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, so throw on your cowboy boots and go check out this town gem!
Yaphank, NY, is a hamlet/census designated place in Suffolk County located on Long Island, about an hour from New York City. It has a population of 5,945 as of the 2010 census, and is close to Interstate 495, making it easy to access many other communities. Like many a U.S. city, Yaphank got its start from settlers and mills. Captain Robert Robertson, an early settler, constructed a mill in 1739, and the community began to form. More mills came along, placed on the Carmans River, which runs right through the heart of town. In fact, the town was first named Millville. As fun as that is to say, there were some 13 other towns with the same name in the state of New York in 1846 when the first post office opened. In an effort to be a little more original and not confuse people, the town adopted the Native American word for "bank of the river," and the town became known as Yaphank. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Yaphank apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.