Apartment List
/
NY
/
yaphank
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:33 AM

40 Apartments for rent in Yaphank, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Yaphank apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
1 Unit Available
Yaphank
The Reserve at the Boulevard
1 Reserve Drive, Yaphank, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,130
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1-2 bedroom apartments with lush organic aesthetic. In-unit laundry and patio or balcony vistas. Maintenance on call 24/7. Parking, gym and pool available on site. Pets welcome.
Results within 1 mile of Yaphank
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
8 Units Available
North Bellport
Rosemont Brookhaven
1220 Orchid Cir, Bellport, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,150
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community has a tennis court, gym, car wash area, and games room. Units are recently renovated with granite counters and in-unit laundry. Extra storage. Quiet setting near Sills Road shopping. Access to Sunrise Hwy and I-495.
Results within 5 miles of Yaphank
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Coram
Enclave at Charles Pond
1 Charles Pond Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,845
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,376
1239 sqft
Coram apartments available in the heart of Suffolk County. This pet-friendly community is situated on 41 private acres with resort-style amenities, including an on-site pool and gym. Apartments feature patios, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
$
24 Units Available
Coram
The Point at Pine Ridge
1 Avalon Pines Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,248
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,498
1340 sqft
Rocky Point State Pine Preserve and three shopping malls surround one- and two-bedroom luxury apartment units. Private balconies and access to tennis court and golf course.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Mastic Beach
25 Peeker Avenue
25 Peeker Avenue, Mastic Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1008 sqft
Completely Renovated 3 Bedroom One Bath Ranch for Rent. Features Include: Living Room, Large Eat-in Kitchen, Washer & Dryer Hookup, Full Bathroom, Basement...Landlord will Take Care of Lawn Maintenance.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Mastic
147 Hawthorne St
147 Hawthorne Street, Mastic, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,875
4 Bedrooms
Ask
EXCELLENT MID BLOCK LOCATION AND CONDITION; FULLY RENOVATED AND MODERNIZED HOME, WITH LARGE 3 BEDROOMS, 1.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Middle Island
74 Fairview Circle
74 Fairview Circle, Middle Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Fantastic corner lower unit, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms, living room dining room combo, Eff. kitchen, outside patio, public parking, close to shopping, fresh paint, community amenities include pool and clubhouse. View of pond with water fountain.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Coram
242 Mount Sinai Coram Rd
242 Mount Sinai Coram Road, Coram, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Mint, Large, Upper Level With ample Closet Space, Large Deck to Yard, 2 Full Bath and Beautiful Floors

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Mastic
194 Riverside Ave
194 Riverside Avenue, Mastic Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Large expanded ranch with an updated kitchen, den, master bedroom with mbath, attached garage Beautifully finished with a large back yard

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Mastic Beach
155 Dogwood Road
155 Dogwood Road East, Mastic Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
706 sqft
Cute 2 Bedroom with office, Living Room, Full Bath, Small Eat in kitchen & Bonus Room. Large fenced Yard.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Mastic
12 Hart Place
12 Hart Place, Mastic, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1125 sqft
owner requests copy of full credit report, references, and proof of resources to pay rent.. home is freshly painted, new carpet, new flooring, new bath

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Mastic Beach
145 Cedar Road
145 Cedar Road East, Mastic Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
759 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom ranch with Eat in kitchen, Living room, Full Bath, Full basement, Sunroom & 2 Car garage with attic space. Tons of storage, nice size yard. Property presently being renovated.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mastic
62 Eleanor Avenue
62 Eleanor Avenue, Suffolk County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1100 sqft
Completely updated 3 bed / 1 bath - Welcome to 62 Eleanor Ave. See video tour at www.rpmlandmark.com. This home has been updated top to bottom.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Coram
195 Kettles Lane
195 Kettles Lane, Coram, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1798 sqft
Desirable Brighton Unit. Spacious Townhouse With Cathedral Ceilings,2 Bdr 2.5 Baths, Hardwood Flooring. 2nd Floor Loft, Full Bsmt With 8 Ft. Ceilings, 1 Car Att, Garage, Central Air, Simens Washer & Dryer. Clubhouse, Tennis, Basketball, 2 Salt Pools.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
East Patchogue
24 Mercury Ave
24 Mercury Avenue, East Patchogue, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A CLEAN UPDATED ALL NEW APPLIANCE FRESHLY PAINTED HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
East Patchogue
272 Lake Drive
272 Lake Drive, East Patchogue, NY
Studio
$1,400
1 Bedroom
Ask
Nice an clean, re-done two years ago. Has permit. off street parking, includes all utilities. There may be extra charge if A/C increases Elec. too much. This is a studio apt. Includes stove ref. washer, dryer, ceiling fans.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Ridge
10 Sally Ln
10 Sally Lane, Ridge, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Permit Allows 3 People. Clean and Neat Two Bedroom Apartment. One Bedroom is very small. Close to Bus Stop. Private apartment inside a house with 3 separate apartments. Shared Driveway. Separate Utilities.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Medford
106 Granny Rd
106 Granny Road, Medford, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Recently renovated Kitchen and Bathroom. All utilities included. Exclusive use of 1 car attached, heated garage provides Washer and Dryer plus additional room for storage, exercise, etc.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Coram
972 Skyline Drive
972 Skyline Drive, Coram, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1100 sqft
chic 2-bedroom/ 1 bath corner unit condo (upper floor) located in Patchogue/ Medford/ Coram/Selden area.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
North Bellport
29 Champlain Avenue
29 Champlin Ave, North Bellport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1562 sqft
Ranch-3 bedrooms-2 full baths-eat in kitchen-formal dining room -living room- office-Beautiful hardwood floors throughout-new kitchen floor and the interior has just been completely painted.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Medford
34 Bloomington St
34 Bloomington Street, Medford, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
Lg home in lovely Country Point development,4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, FLR & DR, Eik, Family Rm, 2 car garage, front porch and over sized driveway. 1 month security, first month, brokers fee to be paid by tenant.....
Results within 10 miles of Yaphank
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
5 Units Available
Patchogue
New Village at Patchogue
1 Village Green, East Patchogue, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,578
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,882
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern layouts featuring community amenities like green roofs, safe parking, swimming pool, sundeck and fully equipped fitness center. Conveniently located near art, music, shopping and restaurant venues.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
162 Units Available
Centereach
Alston Station Square
1000 Mill Rd, Ronkonkoma, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,413
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,822
1234 sqft
Welcome to Alston, a collection of stylish residences in the new heart of town, Station Square. Alston is six luxury residential buildings, each with its own distinctive character.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Port Jefferson Station
30 Clematis Street
30 Clematis Street, Port Jefferson Station, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Fully Renovated Beautiful Home makes this move in easy! Beautiful white cabinetry in kitchen with stainless appliances feels light and bright. Hardwood floors add to the ambiance of the home. Both bathrooms are fully renovated and Gorgeousl.
City Guide for Yaphank, NY

Yaphank, New York, is the home of the historic Suffolk County Almshouse Barn, an historic hay and livestock barn built in 1871. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, so throw on your cowboy boots and go check out this town gem!

Yaphank, NY, is a hamlet/census designated place in Suffolk County located on Long Island, about an hour from New York City. It has a population of 5,945 as of the 2010 census, and is close to Interstate 495, making it easy to access many other communities. Like many a U.S. city, Yaphank got its start from settlers and mills. Captain Robert Robertson, an early settler, constructed a mill in 1739, and the community began to form. More mills came along, placed on the Carmans River, which runs right through the heart of town. In fact, the town was first named Millville. As fun as that is to say, there were some 13 other towns with the same name in the state of New York in 1846 when the first post office opened. In an effort to be a little more original and not confuse people, the town adopted the Native American word for "bank of the river," and the town became known as Yaphank. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Yaphank, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Yaphank apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Yaphank 1 BedroomsYaphank 2 BedroomsYaphank 3 Bedrooms
Yaphank Apartments with BalconyYaphank Apartments with GarageYaphank Apartments with Parking
Yaphank Apartments with PoolYaphank Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTStamford, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTWest Haven, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYEast Haven, CTNorth Haven, CTTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NY
Huntington Station, NYEast Patchogue, NYHauppauge, NYDarien, CTRonkonkoma, NYEast Massapequa, NYBellport, NYSelden, NYRocky Point, NYBay Shore, NYSouthold, NYHampton Bays, NY
Babylon, NYRiverhead, NYFarmingville, NYEast Farmingdale, NYNorthport, NYHicksville, NYWallingford Center, CTWest Babylon, NYCutchogue, NYWestport, CTEast Quogue, NYSt. James, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of New Haven
Norwalk Community CollegeYale University
Southern Connecticut State University