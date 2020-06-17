All apartments in Rocky Point
Last updated June 17 2020 at 7:10 AM

5 Mark Drive

5 Mark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5 Mark Drive, Rocky Point, NY 11778
Sound Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Large 1 bedroom apartment livingroom kitchen. Full bath. Patio, shed and private parking. AC unit, washer and dryer. Apartment is 10 yrs young. Might consider small pet. No smoking indoors.
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Rocky Point. Amenities included: central air, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. Utilities included: heat and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 30th 2020. $1,400/month rent. $1,400 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Mark Drive have any available units?
5 Mark Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rocky Point, NY.
What amenities does 5 Mark Drive have?
Some of 5 Mark Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Mark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5 Mark Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Mark Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 Mark Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5 Mark Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5 Mark Drive does offer parking.
Does 5 Mark Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 Mark Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Mark Drive have a pool?
No, 5 Mark Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5 Mark Drive have accessible units?
No, 5 Mark Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Mark Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Mark Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Mark Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5 Mark Drive has units with air conditioning.
