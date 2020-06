Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautiful Studio Apartment for rent in Rockville Centre, Very Spacious Room that fits bed and Living area comfortably, Big Eat in Kitchin with Gas stove, Dishwasher and entrance to lovely Balcony with a perfect view to have your morning coffee on. Full Bath and two closets for storage. Listing brokered by Realty Connect USA LLC, contact Michael Flannery at (888)236-6319 or mflannery@realtyconnectusa.com