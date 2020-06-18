All apartments in Rockville Centre
Find more places like
350 Merrick Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockville Centre, NY
/
350 Merrick Road
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:48 AM

350 Merrick Road

350 Merrick Road · (347) 386-7400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rockville Centre
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

350 Merrick Road, Rockville Centre, NY 11570
Rockville Centre

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
350 Merrick Road Apt #2, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Aneela Etwaroo, Elite Realty Of Usa, (347) 386-7400. Available from: 04/21/2020. No pets allowed. Large completely renovated 1Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment with Assigned Indoor Garage Parking in well maintained building with Secured Entry, Elevator and On Site Manager Heat, Sewer and Water. On Site Laundry facilities available on each floor. Located close to all public transportation, schools, restaurants, shopping and entertainment. DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS OR ON SITE MANAGER. CALL TO SCHEDULE APPOINTMENT PLEASE [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3516839 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 350 Merrick Road have any available units?
350 Merrick Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville Centre, NY.
What amenities does 350 Merrick Road have?
Some of 350 Merrick Road's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 Merrick Road currently offering any rent specials?
350 Merrick Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 Merrick Road pet-friendly?
No, 350 Merrick Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville Centre.
Does 350 Merrick Road offer parking?
Yes, 350 Merrick Road does offer parking.
Does 350 Merrick Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 350 Merrick Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 Merrick Road have a pool?
No, 350 Merrick Road does not have a pool.
Does 350 Merrick Road have accessible units?
No, 350 Merrick Road does not have accessible units.
Does 350 Merrick Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 350 Merrick Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 350 Merrick Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 350 Merrick Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave
Rockville Centre, NY 11570

Similar Pages

Rockville Centre 1 BedroomsRockville Centre 2 BedroomsRockville Centre Apartments with BalconyRockville Centre Apartments with Washer-DryerRockville Centre Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYWhite Plains, NYGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYValley Stream, NYLong Beach, NYHuntington Station, NYPort Chester, NYEast Massapequa, NYMelville, NYMamaroneck, NYWest Hempstead, NYEast Garden City, NYGreat Neck, NYTuckahoe, NYBronxville, NYCedarhurst, NYLawrence, NYNorth New Hyde Park, NYGarden City, NYManorhaven, NYUniondale, NYAlbertson, NYPort Washington, NYBabylon, NYNorth Hills, NYOld Westbury, NYByram, CTFreeport, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Molloy CollegeLIU BrooklynCUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New YorkColumbia University in the City of New York