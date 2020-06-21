1142 N Goodman St Down

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

1142 N Goodman Street Down - Property Id: 292900



This newly remodeled unit offers a great mix of modern and classic aesthetics. Unit features include beautiful hardwood floors, new light fixtures, fresh paint, and more. Our goal is to make sure your next place is a home, not just a house. Please contact (585) 201-8136 to set up a showing, or e-mail me here. When looking for your new home, remember "it's all about ME."

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292900

Property Id 292900



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5827803)