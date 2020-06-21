All apartments in Rochester
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1142 N Goodman St Down

1142 North Goodman Street · No Longer Available
Location

1142 North Goodman Street, Rochester, NY 14609
Homestead Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1142 N Goodman Street Down - Property Id: 292900

This newly remodeled unit offers a great mix of modern and classic aesthetics. Unit features include beautiful hardwood floors, new light fixtures, fresh paint, and more. Our goal is to make sure your next place is a home, not just a house. Please contact (585) 201-8136 to set up a showing, or e-mail me here. When looking for your new home, remember "it's all about ME."
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292900
Property Id 292900

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5827803)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1142 N Goodman St Down have any available units?
1142 N Goodman St Down doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rochester, NY.
How much is rent in Rochester, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
Is 1142 N Goodman St Down currently offering any rent specials?
1142 N Goodman St Down isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1142 N Goodman St Down pet-friendly?
No, 1142 N Goodman St Down is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester.
Does 1142 N Goodman St Down offer parking?
No, 1142 N Goodman St Down does not offer parking.
Does 1142 N Goodman St Down have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1142 N Goodman St Down does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1142 N Goodman St Down have a pool?
No, 1142 N Goodman St Down does not have a pool.
Does 1142 N Goodman St Down have accessible units?
No, 1142 N Goodman St Down does not have accessible units.
Does 1142 N Goodman St Down have units with dishwashers?
No, 1142 N Goodman St Down does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1142 N Goodman St Down have units with air conditioning?
No, 1142 N Goodman St Down does not have units with air conditioning.
