Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel bbq/grill

Take a look at this spacious two bedroom home available to fit all of you needs! Equipped with washer and Dryer, garage for storage, off street parking for 2 cars, open floor concept, stainless steal appliances, 2 full baths, porch, great closet space in a quiet neighborhood.