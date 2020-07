Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Lovely fully renovated unit on first floor with only five steps to the front door. Condo is in the back overlooking the garden with a deck, not the parking lot. Fully updated EIK w/granite, all updated appliances, new windows, crown moldings and more. Updated full bath, super clean, updated doors and more. Washer and dryer are in the unit, lost of closets, all upgraded and extra storage in the common basement.