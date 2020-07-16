Apartment List
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:59 AM

236 Apartments for rent in Port Washington, NY with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Port Washington renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean a...

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Port Washington
711 Port Washington Boulevard
711 Port Washington Boulevard, Port Washington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Bright and spacious 2nd floor 2 bedroom, 1 full bath. Beautiful Herringbone Hardwood Floors, Updated Kithchen and Bath. Close to town and train.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Port Washington
100 Harbor View Drive SE
100 Harbor View Dr, Port Washington, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,500
1140 sqft
Beautiful, move in ready 1 Bedroom, 1 And A Half Bath Condo . Hardwood floors, granite countertops, new appliances, walk in shower, lovely built-ins. Can be rented fully furnished.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Port Washington
26 South Bayles Avenue
26 South Bayles Avenue, Port Washington, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
750 sqft
One bedroom one bath apt with large EIK with pvt balcony near train and town with off street parking More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/port-washington-ny?lid=12957874 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5458542)
Results within 1 mile of Port Washington

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Port Washington
1 Soundview Gardens D
1 Soundview Gdns, Port Washington North, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,815
800 sqft
Soundview Gardens - Property Id: 305809 ***NO BROKER FEE*** Beautiful Large 1 bedroom apartment in Port Washington. Hardwood Flooring Throughout, Spacious Rooms With Abundant Lights, Open Design Kitchen And Gas Stove.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Manorhaven
20 Pequot Avenue
20 Pequot Avenue, Manorhaven, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
950 sqft
Location! Location! Move Right Into A Fully Renovated 2 Beds And 1 Bath In Desirable Manhasset Isle Featuring Hardwood Floors Throughout, Stainless Steel Appliances, Spacious Backyard with Patio For Bbq, Separate and Private Storage Area with own

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Port Washington
21 Wildwood Gardens A2
21 Wildwood Gdns, Port Washington North, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,295
800 sqft
Wildwood Gardens - Property Id: 305813 ***NO BROKER FEE*** Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment in Port Washington. Hardwood Flooring Throughout, Vaulted Ceilings Spacious Rooms With Abundant Lights, Open Design Kitchen And Gas Stove.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Port Washington
14 Wildwood Gdns D2
14 Wildwood Gdns, Port Washington North, NY
Studio
$1,970
500 sqft
Wildwood Gardens - Property Id: 288507 ***NO BROKER FEE*** Beautifully Renovated Bright Studio apartment with vaulted ceilings in Port Washington. Hardwood Flooring Throughout, Spacious Rooms With Abundant Lights, Open Design Kitchen And Gas Stove.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Roslyn
1415 Old Northern Boulevard
1415 Old Northern Boulevard, Roslyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,999
Village Gem! Restored and Renovated Enchanting 1900 Colonial w|4 New Apartments. This Apartment is 1N that boast Wood Floors, Open kitchen and Family Room, Modern White Cabinets and Quartz Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Flower Hill
24 Middle Neck Road
24 Middleneck Rd, Flower Hill, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1300 sqft
MORE PHOTOS TO COME NEXT WEEK! To Ensure Everyones Safety, Everyone MUST Wear A Mask When Coming To A Showing. If You Are Looking For Spacious 3 Bedroom Duplex With 2 Floors That Features 2 Full Baths, A Balcony, And Parking.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Roslyn
300 Main Street
300 Main Street, Roslyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
No Fee!!! Xl Top Floor 1 Bedroom/1 Bath Apartment In Ideally Located Garden Apartment Community. Polished Hardwood Floors Throughout, King-Sized Bedroom, Great Closet Space, Eat In Kitchen W/Gas Cooking, Updated Bath.

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Port Washington
19 Wildwood Gardens D1
19 Wildwood Gdns, Port Washington North, NY
Studio
$1,970
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wildwood Gardens - Property Id: 312310 ***NO BROKER FEE*** Beautiful, bright and quiet large studio apartment in Port Washington.
Results within 5 miles of Port Washington
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
199 Units Available
Glen Cove
Harbor Landing
350 Herb Hill Road, Glen Cove, NY
Studio
$2,270
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,599
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,555
1117 sqft
Located within Garvies Point, Harbor Landing’s amenity-rich residences offer a modern, comfortable, waterside lifestyle with the parkland and promenade just outside its doors.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Mineola
205 Mineola Blvd
205 Mineola Boulevard, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mineola 1 Bed 1.5 Baths all updated with hardwood floors and wall to wall carpeting in master.Featuring Updated baths & SS appliances with new granite with balcony and parking.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Albertson
109 Dorset Avenue
109 Dorset Avenue, Albertson, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Corner home, bright and airy, just painted, wood floors newly finished, lots of storage, great location with a walk to Railroad.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
100 Cuttermill Road
100 Cuttermill Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sunny, 24 Hr Doorman Distinctive Century Building, Quiet Duplex Apt With Sparkling Brand New Wood Floors, Granite Kitchen, Marble Bathrooms, Lots Of Closets, Washer Dryer In Unit, Sky Light,1 Indoor Parking Spot Included with rent, 2 Terraces,

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
141 Great Neck Road
141 Great Neck Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,100
All new!! Eik Stainless Steel Appliance, Granite, Wood Floors Through Out, Lr. L-Shape Dr. Large Master Br with a Bath and Stall Shower. Walk-in closet Powder Room, Terrace, Washer and dryer in the apt .24 Hours Doorman, Near Train Parks and Town.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Douglaston Little Neck
41-43 Little Neck Parkway
41-43 Little Neck Parkway, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms 2 Full Bath Apartment on the second floor. Rental price included Heating, Garage, and Driveway. Large Living room w Hardwood floor, Separated Eating Area. Eat-in Kitchen, Master Bedroom has Full Bath. High Ceiling. Bright & Sunny.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
17 Schenck Avenue
17 Schenck Avenue, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,834
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Neck. Large Top Floor 1 Bedroom/1 Bath Apartment With Hardwood Floors Throughout, Beautiful Updated Bath And "Windowed" Kitchen. Heat Included. Parking Available (Additional $). In Very Close Proximity To Lirr, Shopping, Dining, And Much More.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Thomaston
10 Linden Street
10 Linden Street, Thomaston, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1100 sqft
15 min walk to LIRR Great Neck Station. Close to Northern Blvd, easy access to buses. 2 bed 1 full bath. Spacious attic, can be used as home office or a living area. Plenty of storage space in attic and garage. Kid friendly backyard.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Douglaston Little Neck
240-18 68th Avenue
240-18 68th Avenue, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
Fully renovated and spacious 1 Bedroom apartment situated on First floor. New appliances, hardwood floor and plenty storage space. Apartment includes 2 parking spots on driveway.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
26 Middle Neck Road
26 Middle Neck Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
1100 sqft
To Ensure Everyones Safety, Everyone MUST Wear A Mask When Coming To A Showing. Virtual Tour Available! Carpet In Bedroom Will Be Taken Out.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Manhasset
34 Bayview Court
34 Bayview Court, Manhasset, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
2 Bedroom, Full Bath Rental in the heart of Manhasset. Open Kitchen/Dining, Hardwood Floors, Basement, Laundry, Screened Porch, Patio, Close to Town, LIRR and Manhasset High School.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
New Hyde Park
1616 Lowell Avenue
1616 Lowell Avenue, New Hyde Park, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1233 sqft
Whole House Rental Located in the Village of New Hyde Park. This Cape Home Has 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, Living Room, Dining Room and Eat-In Kitchen.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Douglaston Little Neck
242-16 Pine Street
242-16 Pine Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Just Renovated Lovely 1st Floor Apartment. Beautiful Hardwood Floors and Brand New Eat In Kitchen & Bath. Coin Operated Laundry in the Basement. Close to All Major Highways and Transportation, Buses, LIRR, & Restaurants.
City Guide for Port Washington, NY

Did you know that Port Washington is a community with literary significance? This hamlet was the model for East Egg in F. Scott Fitzgerald's famous novel The Great Gatsby. Bring your best flapper attire and make yourself at home.

The community of Port Washington is a hamlet and unincorporated area located in the county of Nassau on the North Shore of Long Island, New York. This beautiful, coastal enclave was home to about 15,800 people, at the time of the 2010 U.S. Census.

Rolling hills and a weaving coastline surround the area, and many yacht clubs, marinas, and golf courses can be found within its borders as well. The stunning Great Neck Peninsula is visible just across the Manhasset Bay to the west of Port Washington and several other charming unincorporated villages are also easily accessible from here. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Port Washington, NY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Port Washington renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

