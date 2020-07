Amenities

Beautiful, move in ready 1 Bedroom, 1 And A Half Bath Condo . Hardwood floors, granite countertops, new appliances, walk in shower, lovely built-ins. Can be rented fully furnished. An Opportunity To Live In "Harbor View" One Of The Most Sought After 55+ Communities Of The North Shore. 24 Hour Gated Security,Every Amenity, pools, gym, card rooms, club house, Plus Jitney Service To Port WashingtonTrain included in monthly rent.