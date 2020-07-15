/
2 bedroom apartments
18 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Port Jefferson Station, NY
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Port Jefferson Station
23 Doris Avenue
23 Doris Avenue, Port Jefferson Station, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Vintage inline ranch.. Whole house rental!!~~ 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, Kitchen, Office, LR, DR Part Basement w/ W/D..Backyard OFF STREET Parking..Owner uses Garage/STG ~~~NEW CARPET will be installed LR/DR- NTN National tenant Network ..
Results within 1 mile of Port Jefferson Station
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
2 Units Available
Port Jefferson
The Shipyard at Port Jefferson Harbor Apartments
201 W Broadway, Port Jefferson, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,768
1314 sqft
Modern homes in a maritime-inspired community. Homes feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy use of the on-site activity room, fitness center, and roof deck. Near Harborfront Park and Port Jefferson Marina.
Results within 5 miles of Port Jefferson Station
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
10 Units Available
Coram
Enclave at Charles Pond
1 Charles Pond Dr, Coram, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,434
1239 sqft
Coram apartments available in the heart of Suffolk County. This pet-friendly community is situated on 41 private acres with resort-style amenities, including an on-site pool and gym. Apartments feature patios, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
$
21 Units Available
Coram
The Point at Pine Ridge
1 Avalon Pines Dr, Coram, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,498
1340 sqft
Rocky Point State Pine Preserve and three shopping malls surround one- and two-bedroom luxury apartment units. Private balconies and access to tennis court and golf course.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Setauket-East Setauket
14 West Meadow Lane
14 W Meadow Rd, Setauket-East Setauket, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Available for September 1,2020. Wonderful 2 Bedroom 1 Bath house rental, includes 2 Car Garage full unfinished basement private rear yard. Features hardwood floors, central air-conditioning, gas stove, dining room living room and small office space.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Selden
39 Abinet Court
39 Abinet Court, Selden, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, 2 Bedrooms, Full Bath, Eik Beautiful Hardwood Floors Throughout, Spacious Rooms, Ample Storage.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Selden
57 S Evergreen Drive
57 South Evergreen Drive, Selden, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Diamond condition * Possible 3rd Bdrm/Office * Newly renovated * Granite kitchen * New flooring * Huge rooms * Credit (FICO) Score Must Be over 700..No Exceptions * Absolutely No Pets Or Smoking * Detached Garage Available
Results within 10 miles of Port Jefferson Station
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
32 Units Available
Nesconset
Avalon Commons
313 Avalon Cir, Nesconset, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,605
1350 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in spacious complex featuring pool, sundeck, BBQ area, playground and more. Apartments have lofts, walk-in closets and state-of-the-art kitchens. Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que within walking distance.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
161 Units Available
Centereach
Alston Station Square
1000 Mill Rd, Ronkonkoma, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,822
1234 sqft
Welcome to Alston, a collection of stylish residences in the new heart of town, Station Square. Alston is six luxury residential buildings, each with its own distinctive character.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Middle Island
74 Fairview Circle
74 Fairview Circle, Middle Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Fantastic corner lower unit, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms, living room dining room combo, Eff. kitchen, outside patio, public parking, close to shopping, fresh paint, community amenities include pool and clubhouse. View of pond with water fountain.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Middle Island
83 Fairview Circle
83 Fairview Circle, Middle Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 bath lower unit Dining Room/Living Room, Kitchen (granite countertops), CAC, Natural Gas Heat, Washer/Dryer and walk out patio! MUST SEE!
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Coram
195 Kettles Lane
195 Kettles Lane, Coram, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1798 sqft
Desirable Brighton Unit. Spacious Townhouse With Cathedral Ceilings,2 Bdr 2.5 Baths, Hardwood Flooring. 2nd Floor Loft, Full Bsmt With 8 Ft. Ceilings, 1 Car Att, Garage, Central Air, Simens Washer & Dryer. Clubhouse, Tennis, Basketball, 2 Salt Pools.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Ridge
268 Berwick Court
268 Berwick Court, Ridge, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
836 sqft
Sunny 2 Bedroom Condo in Leisure Village 55+ Gated Community. New Window and Doors. Updated Bathroom. Washer / Dryer included. Community features: Clubhouse w/ Inground Pool, Golf, Library and more
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Lake Ronkonkoma
22 Warner Lane
22 Warner Lane, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
LANDLORD REQUIRES 685+ CREDIT SCORE. Large Ground Floor Apartment. All HW Floors. Large Rooms. Great Location - Seconds From Lake & Shopping In Town. Freshly Painted In Beautiful Blue/Gray. Updated Bath. Part Of A Legal 2 Family Duplex.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Coram
972 Skyline Drive
972 Skyline Drive, Coram, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1100 sqft
chic 2-bedroom/ 1 bath corner unit condo (upper floor) located in Patchogue/ Medford/ Coram/Selden area.
Last updated January 25 at 11:09 PM
1 Unit Available
Smithtown
27 Gazebo Ln
27 Gazebo Lane, Smithtown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Must be 55+ yrs or older to rent in this Adult Community. Young Condo 2 Bedrooms/2 Baths and Full Basement for storage. Gas Heat, CAC, Gas Fireplace, Cement Patio, private Backyard, 1st Floor MBR with Full Bath and Walk-in Closet.
Last updated March 12 at 01:03 AM
1 Unit Available
Middle Island
246 Fairview Cir
246 Fairview Circle, Middle Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautifully Updated 2nd Floor 2 Bed With Sunset Balcony, Corner Unit, Efficiency Kitchen, Formal Dining Area,Living Room With Sliders To Balcony, Bedroom, Full Bath With Laundry, Master With 1/2 Bath.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Holbrook
34 Laurel St
34 Laurel Street, Holbrook, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Beautiful 2 bdrm,kit/lvrm combo, 1bth 2nd floor apartment. Local to Railroad/buses/LIE. All utilities included.
