1 bedroom apartments
106 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Port Chester, NY
8 Units Available
The Light House
120 N Pearl St, Port Chester, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,145
800 sqft
Named The Light House to pay homage to the history of Port Chester, this new boutique 50 home community provides a hip and modern alternative for those looking to live and play in Port Chester’s burgeoning restaurant scene.
15 Units Available
The Mariner
21 Willett Ave, Port Chester, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,307
984 sqft
Close to I-287 and I-95. Luxury apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counters and a bathtub. Resident amenities include concierge service, parking, a lobby, a gym and a business center.
Results within 1 mile of Port Chester
Chickahominy
16 Units Available
Greenwich Place
33 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,335
827 sqft
Multilevel apartments have granite counters, GE appliances, bathtubs, custom cabinetry and private patio/balcony. Community lounge, seasonal outdoor pool, playground, and reserved parking. Five minutes to Greenwich train station and near Merritt Parkway, I-95 and I-287.
Chickahominy
6 Units Available
Putnam Green
31 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,755
827 sqft
Comfortable apartments have air conditioning and a GE appliance package. The complex has a seasonal heated swimming pool and a playground. Private garages available. The nearby Connecticut Turnpike offers an easy commute.
1 Unit Available
53 Purchase St
53 East Purchase Street, Rye, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,750
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 1 bed duplex in Rye - Property Id: 109146 ***No FEE** Beautiful 1 bed duplex with private washer/dryer in the heart of Rye. Gorgeous kitchen that features stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.
1 Unit Available
64 Grapal Street
64 Grapal Street, Rye, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
700 sqft
Enjoy having all that Rye has to offer at your fingertips - stores - restaurants galore - pubs - Rye Golf - train - Playland Amusement Park - Rye YMCA and Oakland beach! This delightful 1-bedroom apartment with great closets features a white
1 Unit Available
70 Bowman Avenue
70 Bowman Avenue, Rye Brook, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
850 sqft
Lovely 2nd. fl. of a beautiful 2-family home surrounded by shopping and close to all transportation in Rye Brook.
1 Unit Available
181 Purchase Street
181 Purchase St, Rye, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,895
650 sqft
Approach this bright, cheery second floor 1 bedroom apartment from your private entrance. Large living room/dining area, Bedroom, Kitchen, and Bath all with windows. New kitchen floor has been installed.
1 Unit Available
180 Hamilton Avenue
180 Hamilton Ave, Greenwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,300
700 sqft
2nd Floor Apt in 1 year old Hamilton Place, a 10-unit complex walking distance to Metro North and Greenwich Avenue.
Results within 5 miles of Port Chester
20 Units Available
Avalon Mamaroneck
746 Mamaroneck Ave, Mamaroneck, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,390
904 sqft
Cozy homes right near I-95. Community highlights include a basketball court, game room and volleyball court. Close to Weinberg Nature Center for an easy natural getaway.
5 Units Available
Wood Works
550 Halstead Avenue, Harrison, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,167
641 sqft
On the border of Rye, this quiet, private, 36-unit boutique community is the first building built in downtown Harrison in over 30 years, and features contemporary design.
1 Unit Available
490 Bleeker Avenue
490 Bleeker Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,900
839 sqft
Welcome to Orienta, one of Mamaroneck s most sought after locations. Fully renovated sophisticated corner one bedroom unit. impressive pre-war building is situated directly on the Long Island Sound.
1 Unit Available
827 Underhill Avenue
827 Underhill Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,050
850 sqft
Renovated Junior 4 in desirable Mamaroneck location with an amazing kitchen. Outside is a dead-end street, ample street parking and covered porch. Inside is a recently renovated 2nd.
1 Unit Available
137 Mamaroneck Avenue
137 Mamaroneck Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
700 sqft
Looking for a nice size 1 bedroom walk up apartment in the heart of Mamaroneck with plenty of sunlight and an assigned parking spot ? Floodlit Parking, Heat and Hot Water included in rent.
1 Unit Available
100 Theodore Fremd Avenue
100 Theodore Fremd Ave, Rye, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
672 sqft
Garden Condo - Features: Top floor 1 bedroom unit, 1 car off street parking, oak floors, washer/dryer on premises, eat in kitchen, ht and hw included, walk to shops & Metro-North RR. View the "True to Life" 3D Matterport Virtual Tour here https://my.
1 Unit Available
86 Temple Street
86 Temple Street, Harrison, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,995
800 sqft
Townhouse-style, 2-level attached unique 1-bedroom apartment in the heart of the Brentwood section of Harrison. Outside is private and well-kept with ample street parking while inside is a meticulous, 2-level, 1.
Downtown Greenwich
1 Unit Available
44 Greenwich Avenue
44 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,900
800 sqft
Completely renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath luxury townhouse style apartment on coveted Greenwich Avenue. Palatial 10ft+ high ceilings with oversizedwindows for an abundance of natural light.
Downtown Greenwich
1 Unit Available
116 Greenwich Avenue
116 Greenwich Avenue, Greenwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,750
800 sqft
Great one bedroom with large living room on Greenwich Avenue. Heat is included in the rent. Gas is required for hot water heater.
Cos Cob
1 Unit Available
26 Rippowam Road
26 Rippowam Road, Cos Cob, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
800 sqft
Sunny and spacious one bedroom accessory apartment in the heart of Cos Cob. Offering eat-in-kitchen/ living room, one bedroom, full bath with tub/shower. Separate entrance and 2 off street parking spaces Newly painted.
Results within 10 miles of Port Chester
Harbor Point
34 Units Available
101 Park Place
101 Washington Blvd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,045
707 sqft
Located between the East Branch and Long Island Sound, this community provides residents with beautiful views, walk-in closets and extra storage. Luxury amenities include clubhouse, concierge, gym and on-site swimming pool. In-unit laundry provided.
Downtown Stamford
46 Units Available
Parcgrove Apartments
200 Broad St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,980
874 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Parc Grove Apartments introduces you to a life of sophisticated comfort and enviable convenience.
Downtown Stamford
44 Units Available
Vela on the Park
1011 Washington Boulevard, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,313
806 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom luxury apartments with large windows and wide-plank flooring. Pet-friendly community features a Skydeck, free parking and solarium resident lounge. Prime Stamford location near shops and dining options.
Harbor Point
17 Units Available
Vault Apartments
120 Towne St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,989
732 sqft
Reduced Rates plus One Month Free on select apartments. Waived Application Fees and Reduced Security Deposits! Don't miss out on this fantastic limited time offer. Our office is open by appointment and for virtual tours.
8 Units Available
Windsor at The Gramercy
2 Canfield Ave, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,120
709 sqft
Luxury homes with walk-in closets, breakfast bars, high ceilings, and fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include round-the-clock concierge service, outdoor heated pools, and a fitness center. Walking distance from downtown White Plains. Pet-friendly.
