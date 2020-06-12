All apartments in Pleasantville
Pleasantville, NY
101 Washington Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:34 PM

101 Washington Avenue

101 Washington Ave · (914) 720-1625
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

101 Washington Ave, Pleasantville, NY 10570

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$2,950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
parking
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
new construction
101 Washington Avenue is situated in the heart of Pleasantville, just a short stroll to all; including quaint shops, restaurants, the train station, Jacob Burns Film Center and a seasonal farmers market! Each luxury unit in this new construction offers a spacious, open floor plan with over-sized windows, 1 large bedroom, a living room, dining area and separate den. Apartment features include modern kitchen cabinetry with quartz counter tops and premium appliances, a designer bath, stunning Swiss-engineered laminate flooring throughout, washer and dryer and wine cooler in unit! Both indoor and outside parking options available. The building has an elevator, is smoke and pet free. Available for occupancy September 1st. Enjoy the easy life in a friendly community with all the benefits of living in the heart of Pleasantville village! Photos are of unit 306, all 14 units are similar in size an nature. Call us today to schedule an appointment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Washington Avenue have any available units?
101 Washington Avenue has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 101 Washington Avenue have?
Some of 101 Washington Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Washington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
101 Washington Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Washington Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 Washington Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 101 Washington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 101 Washington Avenue does offer parking.
Does 101 Washington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 Washington Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Washington Avenue have a pool?
No, 101 Washington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 101 Washington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 101 Washington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Washington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 Washington Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Washington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Washington Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
