101 Washington Avenue is situated in the heart of Pleasantville, just a short stroll to all; including quaint shops, restaurants, the train station, Jacob Burns Film Center and a seasonal farmers market! Each luxury unit in this new construction offers a spacious, open floor plan with over-sized windows, 1 large bedroom, a living room, dining area and separate den. Apartment features include modern kitchen cabinetry with quartz counter tops and premium appliances, a designer bath, stunning Swiss-engineered laminate flooring throughout, washer and dryer and wine cooler in unit! Both indoor and outside parking options available. The building has an elevator, is smoke and pet free. Available for occupancy September 1st. Enjoy the easy life in a friendly community with all the benefits of living in the heart of Pleasantville village! Photos are of unit 306, all 14 units are similar in size an nature. Call us today to schedule an appointment!