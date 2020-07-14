All apartments in Piermont
335 Ferdon Avenue
335 Ferdon Avenue

335 Ferdon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

335 Ferdon Avenue, Piermont, NY 10968

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully renovated and restored 2 story home featuring 3-4 bedrooms, 2 baths with unobstructed views of Piermont's wildlife estuary creek before you, the charming Village of Piermont and the Hamlet of Sparkill just a short stroll away. A new lifestyle within these charming communities await you- featuring top notch restaurants, shops, farmer's markets, Tallman Mtn. State Park and the Hudson River. Original pristine hardwood floors, and craftsman built-ins give character and charm, while this newly re-envisioned home offers open space and flow. Boating, biking, dining or hiking-it's all yours to enjoy in this lush 1/2 acre property. Desirable South Orangetown Schools and Manhattan 30 minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 335 Ferdon Avenue have any available units?
335 Ferdon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Piermont, NY.
What amenities does 335 Ferdon Avenue have?
Some of 335 Ferdon Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 335 Ferdon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
335 Ferdon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 Ferdon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 335 Ferdon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Piermont.
Does 335 Ferdon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 335 Ferdon Avenue offers parking.
Does 335 Ferdon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 335 Ferdon Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 Ferdon Avenue have a pool?
No, 335 Ferdon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 335 Ferdon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 335 Ferdon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 335 Ferdon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 335 Ferdon Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 335 Ferdon Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 335 Ferdon Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
