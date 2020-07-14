335 Ferdon Avenue

Amenities

Beautifully renovated and restored 2 story home featuring 3-4 bedrooms, 2 baths with unobstructed views of Piermont's wildlife estuary creek before you, the charming Village of Piermont and the Hamlet of Sparkill just a short stroll away. A new lifestyle within these charming communities await you- featuring top notch restaurants, shops, farmer's markets, Tallman Mtn. State Park and the Hudson River. Original pristine hardwood floors, and craftsman built-ins give character and charm, while this newly re-envisioned home offers open space and flow. Boating, biking, dining or hiking-it's all yours to enjoy in this lush 1/2 acre property. Desirable South Orangetown Schools and Manhattan 30 minutes away.