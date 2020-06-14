629 Ely Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

JULY/AUGUST RENTAL. Over 1 private landscaped acre on a coveted block. A huge yard for summer fun! 2 Home offices, and ample space for virtual work and study from home for the whole family! Striking foyer with a dramatic curved staircase. Entertain family and friends in the state-of-the-art kitchen, butler's pantry, and breakfast area with fireplace, high-end stainless appliances, radiant heat floors, double islands, two pantries, mudroom, and a sun-lit family room. Living room with fireplace, garden room with an original fountain, stunning walnut-paneled library with fireplace, powder room, formal dining room with wide-planked pegged French oak floors, and fireplace. French doors lead to a large patio and fenced private back yard. Second-floor master wing with 2 separate baths and dressing rooms, a light-filled master bedroom overlooking beautiful property with fireplace, and office. Third floor with a huge bright rec room. Visit www.629Ely.com for photos, video, and 360 tour.