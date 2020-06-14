All apartments in Pelham Manor
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:47 AM

629 Ely Avenue

629 Ely Avenue · (914) 844-8527
Location

629 Ely Avenue, Pelham Manor, NY 10803

Price and availability

8 Bedrooms

Unit 8 Bed · Avail. now

$20,000

Click to see floorplan

8 Bed · 7 Bath · 8875 sqft

Amenities

JULY/AUGUST RENTAL. Over 1 private landscaped acre on a coveted block. A huge yard for summer fun! 2 Home offices, and ample space for virtual work and study from home for the whole family! Striking foyer with a dramatic curved staircase. Entertain family and friends in the state-of-the-art kitchen, butler's pantry, and breakfast area with fireplace, high-end stainless appliances, radiant heat floors, double islands, two pantries, mudroom, and a sun-lit family room. Living room with fireplace, garden room with an original fountain, stunning walnut-paneled library with fireplace, powder room, formal dining room with wide-planked pegged French oak floors, and fireplace. French doors lead to a large patio and fenced private back yard. Second-floor master wing with 2 separate baths and dressing rooms, a light-filled master bedroom overlooking beautiful property with fireplace, and office. Third floor with a huge bright rec room. Visit www.629Ely.com for photos, video, and 360 tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 629 Ely Avenue have any available units?
629 Ely Avenue has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 629 Ely Avenue have?
Some of 629 Ely Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 629 Ely Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
629 Ely Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 629 Ely Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 629 Ely Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pelham Manor.
Does 629 Ely Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 629 Ely Avenue does offer parking.
Does 629 Ely Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 629 Ely Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 629 Ely Avenue have a pool?
No, 629 Ely Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 629 Ely Avenue have accessible units?
No, 629 Ely Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 629 Ely Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 629 Ely Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 629 Ely Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 629 Ely Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
