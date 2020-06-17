All apartments in Pelham Manor
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:25 AM

622 Pelhamdale Avenue

622 Pelhamdale Avenue · (914) 500-5279
Location

622 Pelhamdale Avenue, Pelham Manor, NY 10803

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2B lower level · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
bike storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
This is the apartment rental you have been waiting for. Super conveniently located 3 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment available to rent in the heart of Pelham. You can walk to all stores, metro north train and bus stops. Apartment features an inviting foyer with closet, living room (18'X14', kitchen (10'X7'), Dining area (8'X7'), master bedroom 14'X14' with 2 closets, 2 additional bedroom with closets, additional closet space throughout, and hall bathroom. Entrance can be from the front of 622 or side entrance (no steps to the apartment). There is one parking space available for an additional fee of $50 per month and bike storage is available for a fee of $50 per year. There is a beautiful patio available for common use and a well maintained common laundry room. There are absolutely no pets allowed. This spacious, comfortable apartment will not last. Come see how great it is to rent and live in Pelham!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 622 Pelhamdale Avenue have any available units?
622 Pelhamdale Avenue has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 622 Pelhamdale Avenue have?
Some of 622 Pelhamdale Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 622 Pelhamdale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
622 Pelhamdale Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 622 Pelhamdale Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 622 Pelhamdale Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pelham Manor.
Does 622 Pelhamdale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 622 Pelhamdale Avenue does offer parking.
Does 622 Pelhamdale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 622 Pelhamdale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 622 Pelhamdale Avenue have a pool?
No, 622 Pelhamdale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 622 Pelhamdale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 622 Pelhamdale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 622 Pelhamdale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 622 Pelhamdale Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 622 Pelhamdale Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 622 Pelhamdale Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
