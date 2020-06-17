622 Pelhamdale Avenue

Amenities

This is the apartment rental you have been waiting for. Super conveniently located 3 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment available to rent in the heart of Pelham. You can walk to all stores, metro north train and bus stops. Apartment features an inviting foyer with closet, living room (18'X14', kitchen (10'X7'), Dining area (8'X7'), master bedroom 14'X14' with 2 closets, 2 additional bedroom with closets, additional closet space throughout, and hall bathroom. Entrance can be from the front of 622 or side entrance (no steps to the apartment). There is one parking space available for an additional fee of $50 per month and bike storage is available for a fee of $50 per year. There is a beautiful patio available for common use and a well maintained common laundry room. There are absolutely no pets allowed. This spacious, comfortable apartment will not last. Come see how great it is to rent and live in Pelham!