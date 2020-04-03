All apartments in Pelham Manor
Pelham Manor, NY
440 Monterey Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

440 Monterey Avenue

440 Monterey Avenue · (914) 224-3867
Pelham Manor
Location

440 Monterey Avenue, Pelham Manor, NY 10803

Price and availability

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

7 Bed · 7 Bath · 7685 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
sauna
Come home to a peaceful sanctuary on a coveted corner in Pelham Manor just six blocks from the 29-minute train to NYC. This palatial, practical and picturesque home was transformed by the current owners into a a see-it-to-believe-it house, filled with sunlit modern spaces, historic details, and plenty of room for fun with family and friends. Swim laps in the privacy and comfort of your own, indoor saltwater pool (the largest one in Pelham) that sits alongside a 62 ft wide family room with a gas fireplace and casual dining space. Entertain effortlessly at your party patio nestled in between the pool and family room with its built in grill. The kitchen includes a gracious butler’s pantry adjacent to a paneled dining room. Upstairs, the generous bedrooms include a master suite with two private baths and giant closets. A shaded pergola, koi pond, a wine cellar, and a 3+ car garage are rarely found bonus perks! Welcome to Pelham, Westchester's friendliest town! Offered unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 Monterey Avenue have any available units?
440 Monterey Avenue has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 440 Monterey Avenue have?
Some of 440 Monterey Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 440 Monterey Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
440 Monterey Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 Monterey Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 440 Monterey Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pelham Manor.
Does 440 Monterey Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 440 Monterey Avenue does offer parking.
Does 440 Monterey Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 440 Monterey Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 Monterey Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 440 Monterey Avenue has a pool.
Does 440 Monterey Avenue have accessible units?
No, 440 Monterey Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 440 Monterey Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 440 Monterey Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 440 Monterey Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 440 Monterey Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
