440 Monterey Avenue

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage sauna

Come home to a peaceful sanctuary on a coveted corner in Pelham Manor just six blocks from the 29-minute train to NYC. This palatial, practical and picturesque home was transformed by the current owners into a a see-it-to-believe-it house, filled with sunlit modern spaces, historic details, and plenty of room for fun with family and friends. Swim laps in the privacy and comfort of your own, indoor saltwater pool (the largest one in Pelham) that sits alongside a 62 ft wide family room with a gas fireplace and casual dining space. Entertain effortlessly at your party patio nestled in between the pool and family room with its built in grill. The kitchen includes a gracious butler’s pantry adjacent to a paneled dining room. Upstairs, the generous bedrooms include a master suite with two private baths and giant closets. A shaded pergola, koi pond, a wine cellar, and a 3+ car garage are rarely found bonus perks! Welcome to Pelham, Westchester's friendliest town! Offered unfurnished.