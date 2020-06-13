Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:10 AM

40 Apartments for rent in Oyster Bay, NY with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >

Oyster Bay
Oyster Bay
1 Unit Available
2 Anchorage Lane
2 Anchorage Lane, Oyster Bay, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
2nd Floor- Large One Bedroom with private Terrace on the second floor. LR/DR Combo, EIK, near beach-town Co-op application and interview required. Heat Included, Nice size, very clean, Kitchen has a window.

Oyster Bay
Oyster Bay
1 Unit Available
14 Karen Court
14 Karen Court, Oyster Bay, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Gorgeous private apartment in private apartment building.

Oyster Bay
Oyster Bay
1 Unit Available
49 Kellogg Street
49 Kellogg Street, Oyster Bay, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
New renovation in 2019. First floor of 2 Family Home located on a lovely neighborhood street close to the Oyster Bay Village Shopping, Restaurants, Beach, Library, Schools, Banks, LIRR Station and Houses of Worship.
Results within 5 miles of Oyster Bay

Glen Cove
Glen Cove
1 Unit Available
5 Star Lane
5 Star Lane, Glen Cove, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
1200 sqft
Landlord pays heat and water New alarm system Patio with a Yard Dish Washer Granite counter

Muttontown
Muttontown
1 Unit Available
14 Buckingham Court
14 Buckingham Court, Muttontown, NY
6 Bedrooms
$19,000
An Elegant And Stunning 7000 S.Ft Luxury Estate In Stone Hill Of Muttontown. This Estate Is A Showpiece Of Craftsmanship And Serene Privacy. An Awe-Inspiring Masterpiece Built With The Finest Finishes.

Bayville
Bayville
1 Unit Available
22 Bayville Avenue
22 Bayville Avenue, Bayville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1167 sqft
New Construction Overlooking Long Island Sound - Luxury 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath With Private Entrance, Elevator/Stairs, Hardwood Floors, Central A/C, Central Vacumn, Rear Deck And 1 Car Garage.

Locust Valley
Locust Valley
1 Unit Available
74 Davis Street
74 Davis Street, Locust Valley, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
800 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom home in the heart of Locust Valley. Large kitchen with room for a 6 person dining table. Bathroom was gut renovated and kitchen appliances were replaced three years ago. Laundry in basement along with plenty of storage.

Locust Valley
Locust Valley
1 Unit Available
187 Oyster Bay Road
187 Glen Cove Oyster Bay Road, Locust Valley, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beautifully renovated in 2018 with 2 new baths, new kitchen, wood floors throughout, new windows, new roof, new CAC, patio, sprinklers and landscaping.

Bayville
Bayville
1 Unit Available
15 Merritt Ln
15 Merritt Lane, Bayville, NY
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
Stunning Contemporary Beach House with unobstructed water views. Wrap around deck with retractable awning, across from Private Beach. Enjoy Breathtaking Daily Sunsets.

Matinecock
Matinecock
1 Unit Available
580 Duck Pond Road
580 Duck Pond Road, Matinecock, NY
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
Spectacular Bradley Delehanty designed country oasis in the heart of Matinecock minutes from the quaint shopping village of Locust Valley. 15 lush acres, pool, spa, guest quarters, ponds, gardens and terraces. A perfect place to spend the summer!

Upper Brookville
Upper Brookville
1 Unit Available
19 Woodhill Lane
19 Woodhill Ln, Upper Brookville, NY
5 Bedrooms
$15,500
Sample & savor the best of North Shore living in this triple mint Gold Coast home nestled in a private, gated Upper Brookville enclave in the Locust Valley School district and close to some of the region's most prestigious private schools, day
Results within 10 miles of Oyster Bay
Verified

Glen Cove
$
Glen Cove
17 Units Available
Avalon at Glen Cove
1100 Avalon Sq, Glen Cove, NY
Studio
$2,295
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,700
992 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1301 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Pratt Boulevard/Route 107, with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Amenities include on-site pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets and dishwasher.
Verified

East Garden City
East Garden City
17 Units Available
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,709
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,297
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,732
1382 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

Huntington Station
Huntington Station
11 Units Available
Avalon Huntington Station
10600 Troy St, Huntington Station, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,785
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,632
1517 sqft
Located in Long Island's Huntington Station neighborhood with convenient access to shopping, entertainment, dining and recreation spots. This smoke-free community offers 1-3 bedroom units. Enjoy access to onsite pool, gym, courtyard and more
Verified

East Garden City
East Garden City
13 Units Available
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,655
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,526
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,580
2002 sqft
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Verified

Glen Cove
$
Glen Cove
47 Units Available
Harbor Landing
350 Herb Hill Road, Glen Cove, NY
Studio
$2,644
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,745
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,659
1117 sqft
Located within Garvies Point, Harbor Landing’s amenity-rich residences offer a modern, comfortable, waterside lifestyle with the parkland and promenade just outside its doors.

Halesite
Halesite
1 Unit Available
15 Noyes Ln
15 Noyes Lane, Halesite, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,975
2500 sqft
Beautiful 2500sq foot Home Located In Desirable Halesite. Close To Huntington Harbor w/ Winter Water Views. Walking Distance To Huntington Village. Impeccably Maintained Spacious Home Has 4 Bdr, 2.

Roslyn
Roslyn
1 Unit Available
1415 Old Northern Boulevard
1415 Old Northern Boulevard, Roslyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,999
Village Gem! Restored and Renovated Enchanting 1900 Colonial with 4 New Apartments. This Apartment is 1N that boast Wood Floors, Open kitchen and Family Room, Modern White Cabinets and Quartz Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances.

Glen Cove
Glen Cove
1 Unit Available
2 Barbara Lane
2 Barbara Lane, Glen Cove, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,950
3300 sqft
Waterfront Home on Cul De Sac. Completely renovated top to bottom, inside and out. Beautiful water views from almost every room in the house, and a huge outdoor deck for entertaining. Peaceful, tranquil setting. 4 large bedrooms, 2.5 baths.

Huntington
Huntington
1 Unit Available
7 Platt Pl
7 Platt Place, Huntington, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
Furnished rental with flexible lease option. Huntington Village Victorian with large wrap around porch sits just 1 block to village. Entertain easily in this home with an open floor plan with crown moldings & wood floors throughout.

Hicksville
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
35 Broadway
35 South Broadway, Hicksville, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hicksville's First Luxury Rental Building. Curated amenities, high end finishes and open concept floor plans designed for the modern lifestyle.

Salisbury
Salisbury
1 Unit Available
1983 Salisbury Park Drive
1983 Salisbury Park Drive, Salisbury, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,590
Gorgeous Fully Renovated Expanded Ranch Is Located In The Desirable Salisbury Park Across From The Scenic Golf Course And Has East Meadow Schools! Brand New Kitchen With High-End Appliances Incl A Viking Stove-Top, Sub-Zero Refrigerator, Bosch

Levittown
Levittown
1 Unit Available
154 Kingfisher Rd
154 Kingfisher Road, Levittown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Newly renovated 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home. First floor features living room w/fireplace, in wall a/c unit, EIK w/granite counter top, dishwasher & microwave, bathroom, 2 bedrooms w/large closets, separate office w/rear entrance.

Roslyn
Roslyn
1 Unit Available
21 Lumber Road
21 Lumber Road, Roslyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,350
1332 sqft
Brand New Soho-Style 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Apartment With Village Views. Floor To Ceiling Windows, Spacious Living Areas.
City Guide for Oyster Bay, NY

If you pay attention to popular culture, you might just know a little something about Oyster Bay already. That's because Billy Joel mentions the town in his song The Ballad of Billy the Kid and parts of the town were used when filming Meet the Parents.

Located on the north shore of Long Island, Oyster Bay is just what you might expect from a lovely beach town on the Long Island Sound. The town is known for its lovely, big homes with green yards and pristine coastline. It's also pretty close to New York City, so it's a popular spot for lots of commuters. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Oyster Bay, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Oyster Bay renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

