Excellent 3 Br And 1.5 Bath Very Spacious Ranch Home For Rent Features Living Rm And Dining Rm Plus A Huge Den. Use Of Yard. Washer/Dryer In House.Driveway Parking. Oceanside Schools . Tenant Responsible For Electric. Tenant responsible for 75% of gas heating/cooking Gas, and Water. And Splits Cost Of Landscaping With Landlord. Prof Dentist Office Is Attached To Ranch House With Separate Entrance. Avail Immediately.