All apartments in Nyack
Find more places like 188 Main Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nyack, NY
/
188 Main Street
Last updated June 7 2020 at 11:16 PM

188 Main Street

188 Main Street · (845) 358-9440
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Nyack
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

188 Main Street, Nyack, NY 10960

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Top of the line, 3 BR, 3 FULL BATH distinctive & charming on Main street with 2 Parking space. One of The Nyack's finest, and most quiet apartment, yet close to all shopping, restaurants, banks and parks, ... Large, bright, stylish, with partial seasonal river view. Spacious work kitchen, lots of closet space. Each upstairs bedroom has it's own private bathroom. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Rear balcony overlooks creek, and much more. Available: 1-6 or 6-12 Months. Excellent credit and income required. Email me credit score, income docs and application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 188 Main Street have any available units?
188 Main Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 188 Main Street have?
Some of 188 Main Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 188 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
188 Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 188 Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 188 Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nyack.
Does 188 Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 188 Main Street does offer parking.
Does 188 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 188 Main Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 188 Main Street have a pool?
No, 188 Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 188 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 188 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 188 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 188 Main Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 188 Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 188 Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 188 Main Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Warren Hills
2 Gail Dr
Nyack, NY 10960

Similar Pages

Nyack 1 BedroomsNyack Apartments with Balcony
Nyack Apartments with GarageNyack Apartments with Pool
Nyack Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYClifton, NJEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJ
Lodi, NJGreenwich, CTRidgefield, NJFair Lawn, NJPort Chester, NYBergenfield, NJTuckahoe, NYBronxville, NYWoodcliff Lake, NJPomona, NYSloatsburg, NYHartsdale, NY
Cliffside Park, NJPaterson, NJByram, CTHawthorne, NJEastchester, NYPassaic, NJMount Vernon, NYPeekskill, NYRye, NYWallington, NJScarsdale, NYGarfield, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity