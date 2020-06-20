188 Main Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Top of the line, 3 BR, 3 FULL BATH distinctive & charming on Main street with 2 Parking space. One of The Nyack's finest, and most quiet apartment, yet close to all shopping, restaurants, banks and parks, ... Large, bright, stylish, with partial seasonal river view. Spacious work kitchen, lots of closet space. Each upstairs bedroom has it's own private bathroom. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Rear balcony overlooks creek, and much more. Available: 1-6 or 6-12 Months. Excellent credit and income required. Email me credit score, income docs and application.