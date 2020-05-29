All apartments in Nissequogue
Find more places like 2 Beach Plum Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nissequogue, NY
/
2 Beach Plum Lane
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:30 AM

2 Beach Plum Lane

2 Beach Plum Lane · (516) 621-3555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2 Beach Plum Lane, Nissequogue, NY 11780
Nissequogue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$30,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 4000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nissequogue. Escape to this hidden gem: This spectacular Hampton style waterfront home, nestled at the end of of a cul-de-sac. Take a stroll along the private beach, or dine al fresco on the wrap around deck and watch the amazing sunsets. This chic and light filled house, features 5 bedrooms each with private bath. Windows all around, over looking the waterfront. Living room with fireplace, Gourmet kitchen with all high end appliances, double sinks, stoves, ovens, dishwasher. Over 230 feet of private beach front, mooring rights.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Beach Plum Lane have any available units?
2 Beach Plum Lane has a unit available for $30,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2 Beach Plum Lane have?
Some of 2 Beach Plum Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Beach Plum Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2 Beach Plum Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Beach Plum Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2 Beach Plum Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nissequogue.
Does 2 Beach Plum Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2 Beach Plum Lane does offer parking.
Does 2 Beach Plum Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 Beach Plum Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Beach Plum Lane have a pool?
No, 2 Beach Plum Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2 Beach Plum Lane have accessible units?
No, 2 Beach Plum Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Beach Plum Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Beach Plum Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Beach Plum Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Beach Plum Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2 Beach Plum Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTStamford, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTWest Haven, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYGlen Cove, NYGreenwich, CTTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NY
Huntington Station, NYEast Patchogue, NYHauppauge, NYDarien, CTRonkonkoma, NYEast Massapequa, NYSmithtown, NYSt. James, NYNesconset, NYSetauket-East Setauket, NYIslandia, NYPort Jefferson, NY
Farmingville, NYSelden, NYNorthport, NYBay Shore, NYMiller Place, NYEast Islip, NYHuntington, NYWest Islip, NYWestport, CTMelville, NYWest Babylon, NYRocky Point, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of New Haven
Norwalk Community CollegeYale University
Southern Connecticut State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity