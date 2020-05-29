2 Beach Plum Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Nissequogue. Escape to this hidden gem: This spectacular Hampton style waterfront home, nestled at the end of of a cul-de-sac. Take a stroll along the private beach, or dine al fresco on the wrap around deck and watch the amazing sunsets. This chic and light filled house, features 5 bedrooms each with private bath. Windows all around, over looking the waterfront. Living room with fireplace, Gourmet kitchen with all high end appliances, double sinks, stoves, ovens, dishwasher. Over 230 feet of private beach front, mooring rights.