Amenities

Recently renovated two bedroom, one bathroom apartment located in the heart of New Hyde Park. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Large living room leads to kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Small dog to be considered, preferably under 20 lbs. One parking spot included. Close proximity to restaurants, shopping, and transportation including the New Hyde Park train station.