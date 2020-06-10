96 Th Street

Amenities

garage gym pool concierge doorman clubhouse

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse concierge doorman gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment for sublet in the coveted Monterey in New Yorks Upper East side Carnegie Hill neighborhood. This is a doorman concierge building with a parking garage. Apartment has stunning panoramic city views with southern and southwestern exposure. Building has multiple amenities including, indoor pool, state of the art gym, outdoor gardens, rooftop space with BBQ access, and indoor lounge with big screen TV for parties. Easy access to Lexington Ave and 2nd Ave subway lines. Ten minute walk to Central Park reservoir and museum mile. Walk to worship. Only serious inquiries please.