96 Th Street

96 North West Street
Location

96 North West Street, Mount Vernon, NY 10550
North Side

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
concierge
doorman
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment for sublet in the coveted Monterey in New Yorks Upper East side Carnegie Hill neighborhood. This is a doorman concierge building with a parking garage. Apartment has stunning panoramic city views with southern and southwestern exposure. Building has multiple amenities including, indoor pool, state of the art gym, outdoor gardens, rooftop space with BBQ access, and indoor lounge with big screen TV for parties. Easy access to Lexington Ave and 2nd Ave subway lines. Ten minute walk to Central Park reservoir and museum mile. Walk to worship. Only serious inquiries please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 96 Th Street have any available units?
96 Th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Vernon, NY.
What amenities does 96 Th Street have?
Some of 96 Th Street's amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 96 Th Street currently offering any rent specials?
96 Th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 96 Th Street pet-friendly?
No, 96 Th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Vernon.
Does 96 Th Street offer parking?
Yes, 96 Th Street does offer parking.
Does 96 Th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 96 Th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 96 Th Street have a pool?
Yes, 96 Th Street has a pool.
Does 96 Th Street have accessible units?
No, 96 Th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 96 Th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 96 Th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 96 Th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 96 Th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
