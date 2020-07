Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

TAKE A VIRTUAL TOUR TODAY! COPY & PASTE THE LINK:https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=RPXQ3SRacMxLocated at N. Columbus & E. Sidney Avenues, is your new home waiting for your arrival. Huge 4 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom apartment located con the second floor of a multi-family home.This lovely apartments is spacious and boasts tons of natural sunlight that bounces off the the freshly polished hardwood floors throughout its entirety.Bedrooms are queen sized and feature plenty of closet space for all your storage essentials. The kitchen has amble cabinet space and granite counter tops.Location is key....and thats what you have here. The Mount Vernon East Metro North Station is only a 3 minute drive and a 10 minute walk. Easy access to the Hutchinson Parkway and the Cross County Expressway make commuting effortless.