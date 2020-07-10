/
apartments with washer dryer
34 Apartments for rent in Mount Kisco, NY with washer-dryer
1 Unit Available
29 Carpenter Avenue
29 Carpenter Avenue, Mount Kisco, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
925 sqft
Luxury condo in the heart of Mt. Kisco. Hilltop Commons was built in 2006. This unit has hardwood floors and tile throughout. Wonderful kitchen featuring a center island, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
Results within 5 miles of Mount Kisco
1 Unit Available
155 Washington Avenue
155 Washington Ave, Pleasantville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1000 sqft
HEAT INCLUDED in this great rental. First floor of a charming village colonial. Updated bath. Huge eat in kitchen. Laundry area in basement with washer and dryer. DRIVEWAY PARKING for one car.
Contact for Availability
2 Upland Lane
2 Upland Lane, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely 4 bedroom Windmill Carriage house. This amazing & original home is full of character, architectural detail & charm. Beautifully maintained and updated on a professionally landscaped corner property with Glen Gate pool & spa.
Results within 10 miles of Mount Kisco
6 Units Available
Avalon Somers
49 Clayton, Yorktown Heights, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,580
999 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community includes state-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor pool and sundeck and BBQ area. Apartments include washers and dryers, walk-in closets, and central A/C and heating. Located in historic Westchester County close to I-84.
3 Units Available
Avalon Ossining
217 N Highland Ave, Ossining, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,226
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,275
1388 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,265
1366 sqft
Convenient Route 9 location near hospital, dining, schools. New apartments have modern features like fireplace, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and more. Pet friendly. Amenities include pool, gym, playground, fire pit and game room.
1 Unit Available
17 Magnolia Drive
17 Magnolia Drive, Harrison, NY
5 Bedrooms
$17,000
9000 sqft
Magnificent 9,000 sq ft home in Purchase Estates. Ready to move in. Architectural details complete with coffered ceilings. Mahogany floors in family room. Beautiful moldings enhance the beauty of this exceptional home. Also for sale $2,599,000
1 Unit Available
794 Lake Street
794 Lake Street East, Harrison, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,800
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you are looking for privacy? Adorable Cottage, located on a beautiful property, you haven't seen a setting like this before. Open and Spacious 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Hardwood Floors Throughout.
1 Unit Available
Briarcliff Manor
135 Elwood Avenue
135 Elwood Avenue, Hawthorne, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
725 sqft
Nicely updated one bedroom apartment with hardwood floors. Move in condition, washer and dryer in the unit, 1 AC and 2 ceiling fans in the unit. Terrace off of the living room, one off-street parking space included, extra parking space is $100.
1 Unit Available
308 Woodland Hills Road
308 Woodland Hills Rd, Westchester County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1500 sqft
EASY SHOW. UNIT VACANT. KEYS ON LOCK BOX. SUNNY BRIGHT 3 BEDROOM 1 1/2 BATHROOM DUPLEX. ENTRY FOYER. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH PARQUET FLOORS / BALCONY. LONG GALLEY KITCHEN WITH CERAMIC FLOORS, DISHWASHER AND MICROWAVE / POWDER ROOM.
1 Unit Available
113 Eden Court
113 Eden Court, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,200
2646 sqft
Valimar offers Country Club Lifestyle w/ In-Ground Heated Pool, Clubhouse & Playground.
1 Unit Available
87 Cloverdale Avenue
87 Cloverdale Avenue, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
725 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Location, Location! Walk to North White plains train station.
1 Unit Available
12 Granada Crescent
12 Granada Cres, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,975
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A commuter delight! A one bedroom unit freshly painted with recently updated kitchen and bath. It comes with an in-house washer/dryer, wall-to-wall carpeting and a balcony with views across the open green lawn and parking lot.
1 Unit Available
21 Highridge Road
21 Highridge Road, Harrison, NY
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
3000 sqft
SINGLE FAMILY LOVELY AND SPACIOUS HOME ON A CUL-DE-SAC. Feel at home in this beautiful freshly painted 5 bedroom house with many upgrades, central AC and hardwood floors throughout. New master marble bath and new hall granite bath.
1 Unit Available
68 Thompson
68 Thompson Avenue, Croton-on-Hudson, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
500 sqft
Cozy cottage located in cul de sac and only minutes from Metro North. Offers 1 bedroom with extra closet space, bathroom with washer/dryer. Open Space Kitchen with dishwasher and Living Room. Off Street Parking (1 Car Only). No Pets and No Smoking.
1 Unit Available
80 Landmark Court
80 Landmark Court, Westchester County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,100
2514 sqft
NEW KITCHEN & HARDWOOD FLOORS ON 2 LEVELS!! Your not just renting a home..but a LIFESTYLE! This 3 BR Colonial on Cul-De-Sac is situated in a PRIVATE SETTING with Beautiful Views of a Wooded Area.
1 Unit Available
448 Long Ridge Road
448 Long Ridge Road, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$13,000
4866 sqft
Reminiscent of an English country house this classic 4/5 bedroom, 4 1/2 bath colonial includes graciously proportioned-rooms, fine interior detailing and stylish decoration. The house is set up for easy yet elegant entertaining.
1 Unit Available
4 Custis Ave
4 Custis Avenue, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
600 sqft
BRAND NEW newly renovated, Studio Apartment (600sqft) in North White Plains. (Off Washington Ave) $1650 mo/ ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Electric, Water, Gas, and Heat included in rent. Also Includes TV w HBO / SHOWTIME & 300mb internet.
1 Unit Available
15 Route 138
15 Goldens Bridge Road, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2305 sqft
Choose your artistry here, Currier & Ives or Thomas Kinkade? Come home to this charming Brick & Stone home, lovingly restored, ready to move right in! See the timeless beauty of this lovely home, the wood floors, meticulous mouldings and trim, FPL,
1 Unit Available
1 Granada Crescent
1 Granada Cres, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1096 sqft
Beautiful spacious top floor 2 BR sunfilled condo for rent with renovated kitchen and bath plus washer dryer in the unit. Recently painted, new floors, and new carpet! Heat, water & free parking included. Lovely balcony overlooking the lagoon.
1 Unit Available
190 N State Road
190 North State Road, Briarcliff Manor, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
900 sqft
Completely renovated apartment in mixed use building. Brand new everything! Top floor (3rd floor) unit with wonderful open floor plan.
1 Unit Available
124 High Ridge Road
124 High Ridge Road, Westchester County, NY
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
5626 sqft
Young, custom built Colonial in Pound Ridge! The home is perched on a level field of a 2 acre property.
1 Unit Available
7 Pinewood Circle
7 Pinewood Drive, Westchester County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2400 sqft
Bright and light end unit, elegantly appointed this home is beautifully maintained and ready for you to move right in! Open floor plan from the living room with a stunning corner wall of windows and a wood burning fireplace opening to the dining
Contact for Availability
37 Heather Drive
37 Heather Drive, Stamford, CT
5 Bedrooms
Ask
A beautifully comfortable and spacious home, conveniently located in a desirable and quiet North Stamford cul-de-sac.
1 Unit Available
2704 Long Ridge Road
2704 Long Ridge Road, Stamford, CT
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
3251 sqft
Your private summer estate awaits! Enjoy the month of August on this spectacular 2+ acre estate in North Stamford with a pool! This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home has character, history and authentic antique architectural details for you to enjoy.
