2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:33 PM
49 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Melville, NY
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Melville
32 Units Available
Avalon Melville
100 Court North Dr, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,320
1332 sqft
Beautiful apartments with fully equipped gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Washer and dryers in unit. Fitness center, basketball and racquetball courts and two sunny pools! Close to Jones Beach State Park and boardwalk.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Melville
1 Unit Available
1010 Madeira Boulevard
1010 Madeira Boulevard, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,175
DESIRABLE CORNER UNIT!! PET ALLOWED!! UPPER CORDOVA CONDO IN THE GREENS. SUNLIT ROOMS THROUGHOUT..TWO BEDROOMS, TWO FULL BATHS PLUS BONUS ROOM (DEN). JUST PAINTED, NEW SS STOVE, CARPETS. MOVE RIGHT IN.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Melville
1 Unit Available
864 Verona Drive
864 Verona Drive, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
Bright and sunny corner Cordova unit in the Greens at Half Hollow . Gated community with security patrol. Beautiful manicured landscaped grounds. Assigned parking spot plus lots of visitor spots. Private lower level entry foyer.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Melville
1 Unit Available
1118 Savoy Drive
1118 Savoy Drive, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1100 sqft
New to market! You deserve the country club life at The Greens @ Half Hollow! 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, Upper Caspian model. Newly painted, new carpet, cathedral ceiling living room with sliding glass doors to private deck.
Results within 1 mile of Melville
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Wheatley Heights
1 Unit Available
27 Manchester Boulevard
27 Manchester Boulevard, Wheatley Heights, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment in Wheatley Heights.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Old Bethpage
1 Unit Available
1201 Round Swamp Road
1201 Round Swamp Road, Old Bethpage, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
900 sqft
2 Bedroom plus office, 1 Bath on main level! Freshly Painted and Updated Floors, Driveway Parking, Tenant Pays Utilities, Oil Heat.
Results within 5 miles of Melville
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Huntington Station
11 Units Available
Avalon Huntington Station
10600 Troy St, Huntington Station, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1223 sqft
Located in Long Island's Huntington Station neighborhood with convenient access to shopping, entertainment, dining and recreation spots. This smoke-free community offers 1-3 bedroom units. Enjoy access to onsite pool, gym, courtyard and more
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Huntington
1 Unit Available
425 New York Ave 5
425 New York Ave, Huntington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
Gorgeous 2 Bdrm 2 Bth w/ Hdwd Flrs in the Village - Property Id: 259154 Sunlit & Bright Spacious 2 Bdrms, 2 Baths, Closets Galore, Wood Floors Throughout, Gorgeous Light Bathrooms, Lvrm/Dnrm Combo, EIK w/ Multiple cabinets, Washer & Dryer Room in
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Huntington
1 Unit Available
180 Woodhull Road
180 Woodhull Road, Huntington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
Available For July Occupancy!! A beautiful spacious Huntington Must See! Plenty of Parking. 2 Br, 1.5 bath on a Half Acre Lot. S/S Appliances, Granite Counter Tops.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Huntington
1 Unit Available
178 Woodhull Road
178 Woodhull Rd, Huntington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Available for July Occupancy! A Beautiful Spacious Huntington Must See! Plenty of Parking. 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath on a Half Acre Lot. S/S Applinaces, Washer/Dryer Laundry Rm/Office, Hardwood Floors, Gas Fuel.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Huntington
1 Unit Available
226 New York Avenue
226 New York Avenue, Huntington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
2b, 1ba- Furnished Or Unfurnished Available! New Luxury Rental In The Heart Of Village, Features Onsite Free Energy Gym Membership, A Furnished Rooftop Lounge, Virtual Doorman, Pet Friendly, 10' Ceilings, Over-Sized Sun Flooded Windows, Stainless
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
West Babylon
1 Unit Available
9 Fuller Ave
9 Fuller Avenue, West Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Upper Level Two Bedroom Apartment is well maintained, spacious and plenty of storage! Heat included, tenant pays electric and cable. Updated Kitchen, Updated Bath, Close to Shops and Transportation, too! N/S, N/P. This one will not last!
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Deer Park
1 Unit Available
38 W 21st St
38 West 21st Street, Deer Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Spacious and Updated Main Level 2 Bedroom is well maintained and move in ready! All utilities are included.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Bethpage
1 Unit Available
212 Harrison Ave
212 Harrison Avenue, Bethpage, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Empty and Clean Main Level of Legal Two Family Home Features New Kitchen- Bath and Refinished HW Floors -2 Bedrooms - LR - EIK- FDR - Den or Office plus Full Finished Basement with Full Bath and Laundry Area with Washer Dryer Hook-up- No Pets!
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
North Lindenhurst
1 Unit Available
294 43rd St
294 43rd Street, North Lindenhurst, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful and Spacious Main Level 2 Bedroom apartment is renovated and move in ready! New appliances, New Kitchen and Bath, New floors, includes washer and dryer, use of yard and all utilities are included. Pet friendly. N/S. This one will not last!
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Elwood
1 Unit Available
178 Summer Circle
178 Summer Cir, Elwood, NY
2 Bedrooms
$6,750
2900 sqft
Stunning, brand new condominium for rent in the rarely available Seasons at Elwood. Step off the elevator penthouse-style into this never-been lived-in 2 bed, 2.5 bath home.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Huntington
1 Unit Available
17-2A Green Street
17 Green St, Huntington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
900 sqft
Newly Constructed Apartment In The Heart Of The Village, Elevator Building, Skylights, Gas Fireplace, Washer/Dryer, 10' Ceilings, Cherry Kitchen W/Granite Counter And Ss Appliances, 2 Bedrooms, 1.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Syosset
1 Unit Available
69 Roosevelt Avenue
69 Roosevelt Avenue, Syosset, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
900 sqft
Super Clean 2 Bedroom Apt With An Office, Large Eik, Washer/Dryer, Separate Entrance, Use Of Driveway. 3 Blocks To Syosset Lirr Station, Restaurants And Shopping. 40 Min. To Nyc. No Pets, No Smoking, No Use Of Yard.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Huntington
1 Unit Available
2 Union Place
2 Union Pl, Huntington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Huntington's Luxury Apt w/ 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths Washer & Dryer in Unit. Granite counter tops, hardwood floors, elevator, as well as virtual audio for visitors. Super on site. Short stroll to Huntington Village. Private parking.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Massapequa
1 Unit Available
136 Jerusalem Avenue
136 Jerusalem Avenue, Massapequa, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Lovely Well Maintained 2 Bedroom Apartment Located On Ground Floor Of Legal 2 Family Home. Spacious Living Room, Dining Room, Eat-In-Kitchen, Two Baths, Part Finished Basement With Washer/Dryer. Includes Use Of Fenced Yard, Garage And 3 Car Driveway.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
South Farmingdale
1 Unit Available
2 Harrison Place
2 Harrison Place, Farmingdale, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Beautiful, newly renovated apartment in Farmingdale Village, large living room, dining room, 2 bedrooms, eat-in kitchen with washer/dryer, close to train, shopping & houses of worship.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
West Babylon
1 Unit Available
303 9th Street
303 9th St, West Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Large, Spacious Apt Abundant In Closets and Storage! Unique Layout With BRs Located On Opposite Ends of Apt! Walk In Closets! Attic Storage! Clean, Convenient and Comfortable! Many Windows Allowing For Brightly Lit Rooms! All Newly Renovated!
Results within 10 miles of Melville
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:54pm
East Massapequa
8 Units Available
Southpoint
25 Weaver Dr, East Massapequa, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,469
1216 sqft
Close to Highway 27A and Merrick Road. Extensive community includes a pool, a sauna, a courtyard, a community garden, a 24-hour gym and a clubhouse with coffee bar. Stainless steel appliances and fireplace included.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Copiague Harbor
1 Unit Available
18 Nicole Court
18 Nicole Court, Copiague, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1450 sqft
End Unit in a Beautiful Waterfront Gated Condo Community, Boat Slips Available, Vaulted Ceilings, Custom Windows, Large Eat In Granite Kitchen W/Custom Wood Cabinetry, Walk In Pantry, Marble Bathrooms, Laundry Room, Utility Room, MBR W/Ensuite
