3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:56 AM
132 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lawrence, NY
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Far Rockaway
1 Unit Available
1213 Doughty Boulevard
1213 Doughty Boulevard, Lawrence, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
SECOND FLOOR OF A 2 FAMILY HOME. 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS, WASHER & DRYER IN THE UNIT, KOSHER EAT-IN-KITCHEN, USE OF YARD SHARED WITH THE DOWNSTAIRS TENANTS
Results within 1 mile of Lawrence
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Westholme North
1 Unit Available
265 W Fulton St
265 West Fulton Street, Long Beach, NY
Large Top Floor 4 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Including Master Bedrooms. Enjoy Hardwood Floors Throughout, Private Deck, Ample Closets, Ample Sunlight, One Car Driveway and Pets Allowed.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Cedarhurst
1 Unit Available
559 Arlington Pl
559 Arlington Place, Cedarhurst, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 559 Arlington Pl in Cedarhurst. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Hewlett Neck
1 Unit Available
187 Hewlett Neck Road
187 Hewlett Neck Road, Hewlett Neck, NY
Stately And Incredible Spacious Colonial With 6 Bedrooms, 5.5 Baths, Completely Renovated Eik With Oversized Granite Island & A Large Additional Dining Space.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
West End
1 Unit Available
16 Virginia Avenue
16 Virginia Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Long Beach: Winter Rental Oct 2020, Beach Side 3br 2bth whole house 1 mos security no pets.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
West End
1 Unit Available
905 Oceanfront
905 Oceanfront, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$40,000
Best Summer Rental on entire South-West Shore.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
72 Brower Avenue
72 Brower Avenue, Woodmere, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Charming Colonial In Old Woodmere On Oversized Property, Formal Living Room W/Fplc, Formal DR, Enclosed & Heated Front Room Ideal For Office or Den, Pinewood Floors & French Doors, Full Basement, Large Master BR W/Bath, 2 Huge Bedrooms, 2 Full
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Cedarhurst
1 Unit Available
404 Pearsall Avenue
404 Pearsall Avenue, Cedarhurst, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Bright & Sunny Great 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath, Renovated Apt W/Full Finished Basement, Large Eik W/Quartz Countertops, Dishwasher, Gas Stove, Washer/Dryer, Gleaming HW Floors, Use Of Yard, Close To RR, Shopping & Houses Of Worship.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
823 Peninsula Boulevard
823 Peninsula Boulevard, Woodmere, NY
Spacious 6 Bedroom Home, LR W/Vaulted Ceilings & Fplc, Oversized Den W/Fplc, Lg Family Rm, CAC, 5 Bedrooms On One Level, Close To RR, Shopping & Houses Of Worship.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
West End
1 Unit Available
30 Arizona Ave
30 Arizona Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$18,000
2200 sqft
SPECTACULAR 3BR, 2.5 BATH -NEWLY CONSTRUCTED - OCEANVIEW- WESTERN EXPOSURE 2- SUN FILLED DECKS...
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
West End
1 Unit Available
21 Maryland Trace
21 Maryland Ave, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Long Beach--Ocean view New 6 room apartment-- Large front porch with views--Open Living room dining room with gas fired fireplace, New Kitchen and New Bath, gal line for BBQ on deck, wood floor through out, private laundry, sound proofing, extra
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
East Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
57 W Malone Avenue
57 Malone Ave, East Atlantic Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2000 sqft
East Atlantic Beach Entire ONE family colonial home open floor plan"Great Room" Living, Dinning , Eat_in Kitchen, leading to private yard for BBQ and entertaining.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Westholme North
1 Unit Available
255 W Pine Street
255 West Pine Street, Long Beach, NY
Spend your summer in Long Beach by the Bay. Stunning modern home with all amenities for your comfort and enjoyment. View of the bay from the master B/R and Deck.Owner is including Beach Passes.Do not miss this opportunity. .
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Inwood
1 Unit Available
211 Spring Street
211 Spring Street, Inwood, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
THIS IS A GREAT 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT ON THE 1 ST FLOOR WITH LIVING ROOM,DINING ROOM,KITCHEN AND FULL BATHROOM. NEW CARPETS,NEW WINDOWS. CLOSE TO PARK, INWOOD TRAIN STATION,N30 & N31 BUS AND PUBLIC LAUNDRY.NO PETS,NO SMOKING,NO WASH ,NO DRYER.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Cedarhurst
1 Unit Available
258 Washington Ave
258 Washington Avenue, Cedarhurst, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Great Rental opportunity in the heart of Cedarhurst. Renovated 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Baths. 1st Floor with Full Finished Basement. Private access to the rear yard & Parking/Private Driveway. Laundry Room. Renovated Kitchen & Baths.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
West End
1 Unit Available
59 Nebraska St
59 Nebraska Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1938 sqft
Westends finest. Where the sky meets the sea. This One of a Kind Modern home will be sure to exceed all your wants and expectations. No expense spared. Custom paver driveway and walkway. Radiant heat, 2 covered private decks w/ fans.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Westholme North
1 Unit Available
254 W Bay Drive
254 West Bay Drive, Long Beach, NY
Diamond Condition Waterfront Colonial On Open Bay Top Of The Line Everything! Completely Renovated Incredible Open Floor Plan Kitchen W/Stunning Open Bay Views.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
West End
1 Unit Available
48 Tennessee Avenue
48 Tennessee Avenue, Long Beach, NY
West End Beachside Furnished Whole House Rental in Prime Location. Spacious 2 Story Featuring 5 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Lr/Dr Updated Kitchen, Front Porch, Den W/Oceanview Deck. Full Basement With Washer/Dryer.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
East Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
1490 Beech St
1490 Beech Street, East Atlantic Beach, NY
Excellent Rental beach house in great location! 4 br,2.5 bths on large beachside property.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
2087 Bay Boulevard
2087 Bay Boulevard, Atlantic Beach, NY
Mint Condition 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Colonial 28 Miles From Manhattan With Proximity To Beach Bay, Houses Of Worship, Airport And Parkways.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Far Rockaway
1 Unit Available
22-24 New Haven Avenue
22-24 New Haven Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 22-24 New Haven Avenue in Queens. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
763 Cedar Lane
763 Cedar Lane, Woodmere, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
Beautiful spacious colonial in the heart of Woodmere close to shopping and transportation. Solar panels.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Cedarhurst
1 Unit Available
45 Locust Avenue
45 Locust Avenue, Cedarhurst, NY
Renovated top to bottom in 2017, new hardwood floors, open layout, high end appliances, alarm, in-ground sprinklers, security cameras, walking distance to train, shopping and park.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
West End
1 Unit Available
99 Wisconsin Street
99 Wisconsin Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
Absolutely Picture Perfect New Construction Summer Rental! Features: Sunny Open Layout, Gorgeous Kitchen W/Ss Appliances & Granite Counters & Island, Lr W/ Fireplace, Dining Area, Large Front Deck, 3 Bedrooms, Full Bath, Stunning Wood Flooring
