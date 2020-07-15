Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:17 PM

191 Apartments for rent in Larchmont, NY with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
61 Woodbine Avenue
61 Woodbine Avenue, Larchmont, NY
4 Bedrooms
$14,500
4889 sqft
Larchmont Manor, Nantucket shingled style direct riverfront with breathtaking views of the Premium River. grand and elegant 4,889 sq foot home was profiled in Architectural Digest and offers 4 bedrooms, 4.
1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
2 Agar Avenue
2 Agar Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,800
2255 sqft
Premium Point Park is a waterfront enclave within easy access to downtown New Rochelle and the Village of Larchmont. Enjoy this 3 bedroom.2.1 bath, 2,400 sq ft Colonial with an exquisite gourmet kitchen with Wolf Professional stove/dbl oven.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
49 Myrtle Boulevard
49 Myrtle Boulevard, Westchester County, NY
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
2121 sqft
Be part of the action with this sensationally located spacious Colonial rental just blocks to Memorial Park, the Larchmont train station and village. Easy walk to Central elementary school and Hommocks middle school with crossing guards.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
35 N Chatsworth Avenue
35 North Chatsworth Avenue, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,950
1364 sqft
Enjoy treetop views from this magnificent, impeccably renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath unit in Larchmont's premier full-service Carlton House.

1 of 36

Last updated October 16 at 10:39 PM
1 Unit Available
10 Hudson Place
10 Hudson Pl, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
4470 sqft
Rebuilt in 2014 by the current owners, this gorgeous colonial is set on a third of an acre steps from Murray Avenue School. Open floor plan, oversized chef's kitchen, and wrap around, bluestone porch make for luxury living in the heart of Larchmont.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
620 W Boston Post Road
620 West Boston Post Road, Mamaroneck, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,250
1600 sqft
No Fee! Luxurious townhouse just built. New kitchen with waterfall quartz countertops & all Thermador Stainless Steel Appliance including dishwasher & microwave. Kitchen counter seating, space for 4 chairs.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
4 Cabot Road
4 Cabot Road, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1200 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Move right in to this super spacious 1st floor 3 Bedroom apartment in lovely colonial with wrap around porch. Fabulously located with a short walk to Larchmont village. Laundry in unit. Door from kitchen leads to private backyard deck.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
27 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,539
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,027
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,534
1121 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
24 Units Available
Avalon Mamaroneck
746 Mamaroneck Ave, Mamaroneck, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,564
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,369
1132 sqft
Cozy homes right near I-95. Community highlights include a basketball court, game room and volleyball court. Close to Weinberg Nature Center for an easy natural getaway.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
8 Units Available
Avalon Bronxville
125 Parkway Rd, Bronxville, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,890
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,430
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,062
1994 sqft
Only moments from the shopping and dining along Pondfield Road, this community offers residents and onsite concierge, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
86 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
360 Huguenot
360 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$2,200
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,730
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1079 sqft
360 signifies more than just the address. With stunning views of the Long Island Sound, Westchester County and the Manhattan Skyline - 360 degrees of beautiful views surround these quality homes of high design.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
8 Units Available
Quarry Place
64 Midland Pl, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,291
1267 sqft
At Quarry Place at Tuckahoe we offer spacious one- and two- bedroom apartment homes that feature stylish, top-of-the-line features and finishes. Elevated by an impressive collection of amenities, this is a home designed for the lifestyle you love.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
14 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
The Printhouse
165 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,953
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,357
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,867
1048 sqft
WE ARE OPEN FOR TOURS! Contact us today to schedule an in person tour and find your new apartment home at The Printhouse in New Rochelle.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
57 Cleveland Avenue
57 Cleveland Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1200 sqft
Majestic place. Second floor 3 bedrooms, possible 4 bedrooms in a open space apartment. Centrally located and offers an eat in kitchen, living room, 3 bedrooms, bathroom, office space and porch. Private laundry room and storage in basement.

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
198 Midland Avenue
198 Midland Avenue, Tuckahoe, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1500 sqft
CUSTOM! This brand new construction offers only the best of the best. First floor apartment offers Quarter Sawn white oak floors and beautiful light features throughout.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
17 Gramatan Court
17 Gramatan Ct, Bronxville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
2188 sqft
Gramatan Court reinvented! This new rental opportunity is one of a kind. The entire townhouse has been redone and altered in 2017 with the goal of making it open, bright and airy.

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
65 Avon Road
65 Avon Road, Bronxville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2840 sqft
Attractive Bronxville Village split-level home for rent, offering a great lay-out and terrific views.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
23 Bulkley Mnr
23 Bulkley Manor, Rye, NY
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
2515 sqft
PICTURE PERFECT young center hall colonial has it all! Offers a staycation lifestyle with just steps to Rye town beach, park and school.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
92 Brook Street
92 Brook Street, Eastchester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1300 sqft
This 2 bedroom duplex rental is conveniently located within walking distance to Scarsdale village downtown, shops and restaurants and Metro North. One parking space included! .

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
50 Columbus Avenue
50 Columbus Ave, Tuckahoe, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,300
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One Bedroom Unit with 9' ceilings at The Tower Club, located just minutes from Tuckahoe Metro North Train Station (approx. 32 minutes to Grand Central Station).

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
110 Sagamore Road
110 Sagamore Road, Tuckahoe, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,975
1750 sqft
Mint Condition 21st century 3 bedroom 4 bath townhouse on the Bronxville/Tuckahoe border. Easy access to both villages. Ultra convenient to metro rail at either train station.

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
602 Jefferson Avenue
602 Jefferson Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,495
2275 sqft
Spectacular 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Single Family Home with Bonus Room Located in Highly Sought After Ryeneck.

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
423 English Place
423 English Place, Mamaroneck, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
3750 sqft
This 4 Bedroom 3 1/2 Bath Side by Side Colonial Includes: Custom Kitchen With Granite Countertops, Hardwood Floors Throughout, Custom Built Entertainment Cabinets, Custom Wood Work and Built-Ins, Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room, Eat-in-kitchen

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
15-1 Richbell Road
15 Richbell Rd, Scarsdale, NY
7 Bedrooms
$27,500
9959 sqft
This remarkable estate is privately situated on 1.62 acres in the heart of Murray Hill. Enter through the mahogany doors into the two-story foyer with its beautiful curved staircase and detailed millwork.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Larchmont, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Larchmont renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

