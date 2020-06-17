111 Water Front View

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool tennis court

This beautiful triplex Townhouse style condo is located in Villas on the Lake in Mohegan Lake, NY. 2 br, 2.5 updated baths. Each bedroom has its own full bath. Eik, with window, new quartz counter and stainless steel appliances. Gas stove for cooking. Central air conditioning. First floor has gleaming hardwood floors, Living room/Wood burning FPl, Sgd out to private deck with view of Mohegan Lake. Dining area for your formal table, and hutch. Finished basement with ample closet space, recessed lights, crown molding, slider out to private patio, with a view of the lake. There are 2 tennis courts, playground, and pool, with a view of the lake as well. Cabana with private changing area sinks, and shower.