Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

PRIVATE OASIS!!! Single family living on a serene corner lot walking distance to Lake Carmel. Unwind on your very own back patio surrounded by stunning Cherry Blossom and Crab Apple trees along with walls of wonderfully fragrant Purple Lilacs. All this and breathtaking views of Lake Carmel from the back patio and kitchen window. Completely updated kitchen, bedrooms and baths complement the landscaping of this amazing lakeside community. Come home and feel like you are on vacation every day!! A must see!!