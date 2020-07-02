17 Mitchell Drive

Amenities

A magical, elegant and gracious storybook Tudor home awaits you...Sought after and rarely available location of Kennilworth, 24/7 guarded security gated community. Picturesque, Water Front pond and Manhasset Bay views. Master BR with FP,dressing room and ensuite bath additional 4/5 Bedrooms, 3.5 baths. Living Room w FP,Kitchen, Great Room, Formal Dining Room, Library/ Office. Wake up to sailboats floating by and undulating grass swaying in the wind. Dream of family barbeques in your lush backyard. Basement, Laundry, attic, 2 car garage, convenient location to Kennilworth Pool. GN North Schools.