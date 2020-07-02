All apartments in Kings Point
17 Mitchell Drive
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

17 Mitchell Drive

17 Mitchell Drive · (516) 773-6677
Location

17 Mitchell Drive, Kings Point, NY 11024
Kings Point

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$8,500

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

garage
pool
bbq/grill
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
A magical, elegant and gracious storybook Tudor home awaits you...Sought after and rarely available location of Kennilworth, 24/7 guarded security gated community. Picturesque, Water Front pond and Manhasset Bay views. Master BR with FP,dressing room and ensuite bath additional 4/5 Bedrooms, 3.5 baths. Living Room w FP,Kitchen, Great Room, Formal Dining Room, Library/ Office. Wake up to sailboats floating by and undulating grass swaying in the wind. Dream of family barbeques in your lush backyard. Basement, Laundry, attic, 2 car garage, convenient location to Kennilworth Pool. GN North Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Mitchell Drive have any available units?
17 Mitchell Drive has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17 Mitchell Drive have?
Some of 17 Mitchell Drive's amenities include garage, pool, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Mitchell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17 Mitchell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Mitchell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17 Mitchell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kings Point.
Does 17 Mitchell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17 Mitchell Drive offers parking.
Does 17 Mitchell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 Mitchell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Mitchell Drive have a pool?
Yes, 17 Mitchell Drive has a pool.
Does 17 Mitchell Drive have accessible units?
No, 17 Mitchell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Mitchell Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 Mitchell Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Mitchell Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Mitchell Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
