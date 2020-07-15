25 Apartments for rent in Kings Park, NY with hardwood floors
1 of 17
1 of 22
1 of 26
1 of 13
1 of 16
1 of 13
1 of 28
1 of 9
1 of 6
1 of 19
1 of 23
1 of 70
1 of 31
1 of 7
1 of 15
1 of 20
1 of 19
1 of 12
1 of 23
1 of 30
1 of 8
1 of 6
1 of 6
1 of 15
Kings Park, NY has been home to many well-known residents, including Bobby Goepfert (professional ice hockey player), Kevin Moore (a member of the hip band Dream Theater) and Jim Pavese (former NHL defense).
Kings Park is not technically its own town, but rather an unincorporated community in Smithtown on Long Island. With about 17,000 residents, the people of Kings Park enjoy many parks (fancy that!). It's scenic, it's peaceful, and if you're expecting crowded streets and the blare of traffic, look elsewhere. What you will hear is the sound of the babbling river bordering the community to the east. You know, the one with the close to unpronounceable name. Maybe you have to live here to learn to say "Nissequogue," as the locals seem to have it down. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Kings Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.