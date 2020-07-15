Apartment List
/
NY
/
kings park
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:42 PM

25 Apartments for rent in Kings Park, NY with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Kings Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Kings Park
18 Elm Rd
18 Elm Road, Kings Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
Beautifully Updated 3 Bdrm 2 Bath Ranch in Kings Park Sch Dis. Updated EIK w Porcelain tile, granite & new appliances. Open floor plan, great for entertaining. Large Family Room w wood burning Fireplace off the EIK and formal dining room.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Smithtown
139 Lakebridge Dr
139 Lakebridge Drive North, Kings Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
Welcome to Country Club Living!!! Beautifully renovated Bristol model. Bright and Spacious!! Entry Hall with half bath.
Results within 5 miles of Kings Park
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
32 Units Available
Nesconset
Avalon Commons
313 Avalon Cir, Nesconset, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,440
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,605
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
1327 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in spacious complex featuring pool, sundeck, BBQ area, playground and more. Apartments have lofts, walk-in closets and state-of-the-art kitchens. Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que within walking distance.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Northport
59 Lisa Drive
59 Lisa Drive, Northport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2800 sqft
Lovely condo. Close distance to quaint waterfront Northport Village. Comfortable home LR has fireplace. Small decks off LR and Master bedroom. Beautiful wood floors on main level. Approx 3 miles to Northport LIRR. Generator.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Elwood
46 Ciro Street
46 Ciro Street, Elwood, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 New Baths upstairs of a Hi Ranch. Hardwood Floors, EIK, Lr, DR. Large deck off the Dining Room

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
St. James
496 Route 25A
496 Route 25a, St. James, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
Lovely Maintained Victorian Colonial, Large EIK, 5 bedrooms, wall to wall & Hardwood floors, Stackable W/D, Absolutely No Pets and no Smoking, landlord maintains grounds & Grass cutting, tenant responsible for all utilities & Snow removal, Detached

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Elwood
178 Summer Circle
178 Summer Cir, Elwood, NY
2 Bedrooms
$6,750
2900 sqft
Stunning, brand new condominium for rent in the rarely available Seasons at Elwood. Largest unit in entire community. Step off the elevator penthouse-style into this never-been lived-in 2 bed, 2.5 bath home.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Elwood
20 Meadow Haven Ln
20 Meadow Haven Lane, Elwood, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
Everything Is New Inside & Out. New kitchen w/ Soft Close Cabinets. Granite Tops/ Gleaming Hardwood Floors/ New Bath/ Windows/Roof/Siding/Insulation/Recessed Lighting. Elwood Schools

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Commack
35 Mayfair Gardens
35 Mayfair Gardens, Commack, NY
Studio
$1,700
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 2nd floor Apartment With Large open Space. Hardwood Floors In Living Area. Great Closet Space. Pet Friendly With Some Restrictions. Laundry On Site. Management Pays Realtor Fees. Close To Shopping, Parkways And Restaurants!

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Hauppauge
24 Helen Ave
24 Helen Avenue, Hauppauge, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
Nicely updated Ranch Home Offers updated kitchen, baths,hardwood floors, windows, roof & siding. Sliders off kitchen to yard. Large detached 2 car garage
Results within 10 miles of Kings Park
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
17 Units Available
Huntington Station
Avalon Huntington Station
10600 Troy St, Huntington Station, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,845
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,875
1517 sqft
Located in Long Island's Huntington Station neighborhood with convenient access to shopping, entertainment, dining and recreation spots. This smoke-free community offers 1-3 bedroom units. Enjoy access to onsite pool, gym, courtyard and more
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
161 Units Available
Centereach
Alston Station Square
1000 Mill Rd, Ronkonkoma, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,413
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,822
1234 sqft
Welcome to Alston, a collection of stylish residences in the new heart of town, Station Square. Alston is six luxury residential buildings, each with its own distinctive character.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
2 Units Available
Port Jefferson
The Shipyard at Port Jefferson Harbor Apartments
201 W Broadway, Port Jefferson, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,768
1314 sqft
Modern homes in a maritime-inspired community. Homes feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy use of the on-site activity room, fitness center, and roof deck. Near Harborfront Park and Port Jefferson Marina.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Setauket-East Setauket
14 West Meadow Lane
14 W Meadow Rd, Setauket-East Setauket, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Available for September 1,2020. Wonderful 2 Bedroom 1 Bath house rental, includes 2 Car Garage full unfinished basement private rear yard. Features hardwood floors, central air-conditioning, gas stove, dining room living room and small office space.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Port Jefferson Station
30 Clematis Street
30 Clematis Street, Port Jefferson Station, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Fully Renovated Beautiful Home makes this move in easy! Beautiful white cabinetry in kitchen with stainless appliances feels light and bright. Hardwood floors add to the ambiance of the home. Both bathrooms are fully renovated and Gorgeousl.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Eatons Neck
14 Tudor Dr
14 Tudor Drive, Eatons Neck, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
Fabulous waterfront community with access to private beach, boating and so much more!!! Beautifully updated Hi Ranch with brand new kitchen, freshly painted, stunning hardwood floors, beautiful private property. Solar panels for energy efficiency .

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Huntington
192 Nassau Road
192 Nassau Road, Huntington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Ideal location in Huntington village. Hardwood floors throughout. 1 garage included. Shared use of w/d in bsmt plus you have room for storage in the bsmt. Lots of windows. Large livrm with room for office, D/R. Eik, fbth with tub. Use of yard.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Halesite
15 Noyes Ln
15 Noyes Lane, Halesite, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,975
2500 sqft
Beautiful 2500sq foot Home Located In Desirable Halesite. Close To Huntington Harbor w/ Winter Water Views. Walking Distance To Huntington Village. Impeccably Maintained Spacious Home Has 4 Bdr, 2.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Huntington
1 Lendale Pl
1 Lendale Place, Huntington, NY
5 Bedrooms
$4,350
Bright, open, and spacious! Wonderful Five Bedroom whole house rental in the heart of Huntington available immediately! First floor master bedroom with ensuite bathroom. 2nd first floor bedroom + three additional bedrooms upstairs.

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Huntington
7 Platt Pl
7 Platt Place, Huntington, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
Furnished rental with flexible lease option. Huntington Village Victorian with large wrap around porch sits just 1 block to village. Entertain easily in this home with an open floor plan with crown moldings & wood floors throughout.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Islip
463-465 Main St
463 Main St, Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
700 sqft
Wonderful move in ready updated 2 bed apartment in the heart of Islip. Beautiful updated Kitchen/LR combo w/Granite counters, stainless appliances & hardwood floors. Two Sunny bedrooms overlooking main st. Close to dining, transportation & beaches.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Centereach
9 Washington Avenue
9 South Washington Avenue, Centereach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1000 sqft
Charming 3 bed 2 bath home with finished basement and wood floors. Walk to Park, Playground, Community pool. Walk to School.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
South Huntington
49 Reynolds Street St
49 Reynolds Street, South Huntington, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Recently renovated second floor apt. Renovated kitchen, with granite counters, and a charming island, open to the living room. Stainless steel appliances, raised ceilings. Charming home w/ wood floors, large bedroom and walk in closet.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Stony Brook
5 Spencer Ln
5 Spencer Lane, Stony Brook, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Lovely S-Section situated close to Hospital and University. Pets will considered. Lovely home with Hardwood Floors,Goumet EIK,Fenced Yard,CAC,IGS,High Hats,Walking Distance to Park.Landlord requires Renters Insurance and Oil Delivery Contract.
City Guide for Kings Park, NY

Kings Park, NY has been home to many well-known residents, including Bobby Goepfert (professional ice hockey player), Kevin Moore (a member of the hip band Dream Theater) and Jim Pavese (former NHL defense).

Kings Park is not technically its own town, but rather an unincorporated community in Smithtown on Long Island. With about 17,000 residents, the people of Kings Park enjoy many parks (fancy that!). It's scenic, it's peaceful, and if you're expecting crowded streets and the blare of traffic, look elsewhere. What you will hear is the sound of the babbling river bordering the community to the east. You know, the one with the close to unpronounceable name. Maybe you have to live here to learn to say "Nissequogue," as the locals seem to have it down. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Kings Park, NY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Kings Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Stamford, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYStratford, CTGreenwich, CTMineola, NYTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NY
Huntington Station, NYEast Patchogue, NYHauppauge, NYDarien, CTRonkonkoma, NYEast Massapequa, NYSt. James, NYNesconset, NYNorthport, NYIslandia, NYHuntington, NYCentereach, NY
Melville, NYBay Shore, NYPort Jefferson Station, NYWest Islip, NYPort Jefferson, NYWest Babylon, NYSelden, NYWestport, CTMount Sinai, NYLindenhurst, NYCopiague, NYFarmingdale, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community College
Farmingdale State College