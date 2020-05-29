All apartments in Kensington
2 Arleigh Road
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:30 AM

2 Arleigh Road

2 Arleigh Road · (516) 482-0200
Location

2 Arleigh Road, Kensington, NY 11021
Kensington

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

6 Bed · 5 Bath · 4500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Stunning Gracious Center Hall Colonial w/ Circular Driveway located in the exclusive Village of Kensington w/ Private Police. This property features a grand entry foyer w/ oak flooring, banquet sized rooms, formal living room w/working fireplace, sunroom w/ access to backyard, den, eat In kitchen, formal dining room, 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, large attic w/ high ceilings with storage, & window. Designated for Baker Hill Elementary, Optional Zone for GN South/North HS, Parkwood Pool District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Arleigh Road have any available units?
2 Arleigh Road has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2 Arleigh Road have?
Some of 2 Arleigh Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Arleigh Road currently offering any rent specials?
2 Arleigh Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Arleigh Road pet-friendly?
No, 2 Arleigh Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kensington.
Does 2 Arleigh Road offer parking?
Yes, 2 Arleigh Road does offer parking.
Does 2 Arleigh Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 Arleigh Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Arleigh Road have a pool?
Yes, 2 Arleigh Road has a pool.
Does 2 Arleigh Road have accessible units?
No, 2 Arleigh Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Arleigh Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Arleigh Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Arleigh Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Arleigh Road does not have units with air conditioning.
