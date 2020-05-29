2 Arleigh Road

Amenities
Stunning Gracious Center Hall Colonial w/ Circular Driveway located in the exclusive Village of Kensington w/ Private Police. This property features a grand entry foyer w/ oak flooring, banquet sized rooms, formal living room w/working fireplace, sunroom w/ access to backyard, den, eat In kitchen, formal dining room, 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, large attic w/ high ceilings with storage, & window. Designated for Baker Hill Elementary, Optional Zone for GN South/North HS, Parkwood Pool District.