Amenities

patio / balcony parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

This is a small studio country cottage located just a couple of minutes outside of the village of Katonah. It's about a 10 minute walk to town and has very easy access to Route 35/I684 and the SMRP. It is set up as a studio with a living room and sleeping/storage loft, kitchen and bathroom. It is in a quiet and peaceful setting with a pretty front porch to relax on. Landlord will pay all utilities. Tenant parks in the driveway and walks up lawn to cottage. Driveway snow removal is taken care of by owner but the pathway to the cottage is the responsibility of the tenant.