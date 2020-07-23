Apartment List
68 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Jericho, NY

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Jericho offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you more fl... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
Jericho
304 Dawson Lane
304 Dawson Lane, Jericho, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,300
Jericho School District, 2nd floor apartment, 1 bed/1 bath, heat included & you control your own heat, dishwasher, updated kitchen w/stainless appliances & granite countertops, spacious, 1 year lease, tenant pays for electric & gas for cooking, Can
1 Unit Available
Hicksville
35 Broadway
35 South Broadway, Hicksville, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,000
Hicksville's First Luxury Rental Building. Curated amenities, high end finishes and open concept floor plans designed for the modern lifestyle.

1 Unit Available
Hicksville
99 Broadway
99 South Broadway, Hicksville, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1 bedroom apartment with convenient public parking. Amazing location right in the heart of Hicksville close to Hicksville train station. 2nd floor apt over clothing store, Walk up 1 flight of stairs, (no elevator). Gas Stove.

1 Unit Available
Hicksville
70 Jerusalem Avenue
70 Jerusalem Avenue, Hicksville, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1 Bedroom Apartment, Recently Renovated, Living Room, Updated Kitchen Combo, NEW STOVE TO BE INSTALLED

1 Unit Available
New Cassel
87
87 New York Avenue, New Cassel, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,975
1000 sqft
Available on a weekly or monthly basis (5 night minimum, 3 month max).
21 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,733
765 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
14 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,105
947 sqft
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

1 Unit Available
Westbury
289 Post Ave
289 Post Avenue, Westbury, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,050
625 sqft
One Bedroom Upscale Apartment In Recently Built(2012) 16 Unit Building Situated On Renovated Post Avenue. Conveniently Located Near Restaurants, LIRR And Shopping. Washer And Dryer On The Premises In Basement. Full Kitchen With Granite.

1 Unit Available
Oyster Bay
96 South Street
96 South Street, Oyster Bay, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Renovated and spacious 1 bedroom apartment. Kitchen, bath and flooring have all been updated. Central a/c and heat with a separate thermostat. Rear southwest exposure make this apartment quiet and bright.

1 Unit Available
East Meadow
680 Evelyn Avenue
680 Evelyn Avenue, East Meadow, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
1st floor apartment with hardwood floors, large bedroom with large closet, full bath with tub

1 Unit Available
Bethpage
348 Kensington Lane
348 Kensington Lane, Levittown, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,050
It's so nice! 2nd floor renovated garden apartment, 1 bed/1 bath, very spacious, heat included, stainless appliances (dishwasher too), granite countertops, tiled bathroom, kings size bedroom with walk in closet, 1 year lease, indoor cat is fine and

1 Unit Available
Westbury
130 Post Avenue
130 Post Avenue, Westbury, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,600
1090 sqft
Oversized 5 Room Simplex Unit offers private south-facing terrace freshly painted new carpet in a large bedroom with Walk-in Closet, laundry located across the hall, deeded assigned indoor garage parking, gas heat own thermostats, new PTAC unit in

1 Unit Available
Bethpage
36 Central Blvd
36 Central Boulevard, Bethpage, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Eat In Kitchen
Results within 10 miles of Jericho
4 Units Available
East Massapequa
Southpoint
25 Weaver Dr, East Massapequa, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,324
943 sqft
Close to Highway 27A and Merrick Road. Extensive community includes a pool, a sauna, a courtyard, a community garden, a 24-hour gym and a clubhouse with coffee bar. Stainless steel appliances and fireplace included.
11 Units Available
Mineola
Modera Metro Mineola
119 Searing Avenue, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,040
831 sqft
We are available virtually! Call or Email to speak with one of our team members! When searching for the perfect apartment home, there are certain things you just can’t put a price on—like having top-notch amenities at your beck and call, a train
11 Units Available
Garden City
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,472
795 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.
9 Units Available
Garden City
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,567
874 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
27 Units Available
Melville
Avalon Melville
100 Court North Dr, Melville, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,020
1060 sqft
Beautiful apartments with fully equipped gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Washer and dryers in unit. Fitness center, basketball and racquetball courts and two sunny pools! Close to Jones Beach State Park and boardwalk.
26 Units Available
Rockville Centre
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,855
824 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
19 Units Available
Glen Cove
Avalon at Glen Cove
1100 Avalon Sq, Glen Cove, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,435
1025 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Pratt Boulevard/Route 107, with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Amenities include on-site pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets and dishwasher.
17 Units Available
Huntington Station
Avalon Huntington Station
10600 Troy St, Huntington Station, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,810
1015 sqft
Located in Long Island's Huntington Station neighborhood with convenient access to shopping, entertainment, dining and recreation spots. This smoke-free community offers 1-3 bedroom units. Enjoy access to onsite pool, gym, courtyard and more
6 Units Available
West Hempstead
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,474
922 sqft
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
196 Units Available
Glen Cove
Harbor Landing
350 Herb Hill Road, Glen Cove, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,599
749 sqft
Located within Garvies Point, Harbor Landing’s amenity-rich residences offer a modern, comfortable, waterside lifestyle with the parkland and promenade just outside its doors.
117 Units Available
Glen Cove
Village Square
100 Village Sq, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,331
879 sqft
Our touring schedules and operating hours may vary as we continue to follow local phased opening guidelines and direction from local health officials. Please visit our community website for up to date information.
What to keep in mind when looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Jericho, NY

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Jericho offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you more flexibility to find the perfect space for yourself or with a significant other.

There are a few things to consider when touring 1 bedroom apartments, including the square footage and layout. In some cities, small 1 bedroom apartments may cost nearly the same as a studio apartment. Decide whether cost, amenities, or location are the most important to help guide your apartment search.

If cost is a factor while searching for 1 bedroom apartments in Jericho, consider which floor you will live on. The bottom floor is often cheaper than top floor units, or there may be a unit with undesirable views or with an outdated kitchen that rents for less.

Remember to come prepared during your apartment hunt with pay stubs, a letter of employment or recommendation, identification, and a checkbook to act quickly. The best 1 bedroom apartments require fast action, so come ready to sign.

