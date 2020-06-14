/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
24 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Babylon, NY
West Babylon
130 Millard Avenue
130 Millard Ave, West Babylon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
800 sqft
Largest Lakefront 1 Bedroom Corner Unit! Tranquil & Private Village Retreat: this open & airy, oversized, second-floor unit welcomes you with an open floor plan, a large living space w/walkout to a lakefront deck, opens to the dining room and eat-in
West Babylon
9 Captains Drive
9 Captains Drive, West Babylon, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,085
680 sqft
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee!!!! Beautiful Development With Resort Style Amenities Including Marina And Pool Club And Fitness Room. Apartments Include, Heat, Snow Removal, Garbage, Two Parking Spots. Two Indoor Cats + 1 Dog Allowed.
West Babylon
12 Commodore Lane
12 Commodore Lane, West Babylon, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,350
1000 sqft
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee!!!! Beautiful Development With Resort Style Amenities.Apartments Include,Heat,Fitness Center,Snow Removal,Garbage,Parking. Two Indoor Cats + 1 Dog Allowed.
West Babylon
158 Captains Drive
158 Captains Drive, West Babylon, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,395
1000 sqft
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee!!!! Beautiful Development With Resort Style Amenities.Apartments Include,Heat,Fitness Center,Snow Removal,Garbage,Parking. Two Indoor Cats + 1 Dog Allowed.
West Babylon
54 Captains Drive
54 Captains Drive, West Babylon, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,350
1000 sqft
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee!!!! Beautiful Development With Resort Style Amenities.Apartments Include,Heat,Fitness Center,Snow Removal,Garbage,Parking. Two Indoor Cats + 1 Dog Allowed.
West Babylon
168 Milligan Road
168 Milligan Road, West Babylon, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,350
1000 sqft
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee!!!! Beautiful Development With Resort Style Amenities.Apartments Include,Heat,Fitness Center,Snow Removal,Garbage,Parking. Two Indoor Cats + 1 Dog Allowed.
Lindenhurst
205 E John Street
205 East John Street, Lindenhurst, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Accessory Apartment, Second Level of a Colonial House. 1 Large Bedroom, 1 Full Bath, Living Room, Eat In Kitchen, Landlord On Premise, Utilities Included Except Cable, Ac Allowed With $50 /Unit- No Pets, No Smoking.
Verified
Melville
Avalon Melville
100 Court North Dr, Melville, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,855
1038 sqft
Beautiful apartments with fully equipped gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Washer and dryers in unit. Fitness center, basketball and racquetball courts and two sunny pools! Close to Jones Beach State Park and boardwalk.
Verified
East Massapequa
Southpoint
25 Weaver Dr, East Massapequa, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,185
824 sqft
Close to Highway 27A and Merrick Road. Extensive community includes a pool, a sauna, a courtyard, a community garden, a 24-hour gym and a clubhouse with coffee bar. Stainless steel appliances and fireplace included.
Deer Park
15 Reed Drive
15 Reed Drive, Deer Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Second floor legal accessory apartment for rent. Kitchen currently being renovated. Stay tuned for updated photos. New cabinets, appliances, floor and granite counters. Large 24x13 living room, eat-in-kitchen and 16x9 bedroom. Updated bathroom.
Dix Hills
218 Bagatelle Rd
218 Bagatelle Road, Dix Hills, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Lower level 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment
East Massapequa
60 Weaver Drive
60 Weaver Drive, East Massapequa, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,175
704 sqft
Southpoint Apartment Homes, located in Massapequa, New York, boasts contemporary and spacious apartment homes situated on 17 beautifully landscaped acres.
East Massapequa
40 Weaver Drive
40 Weaver Drive, East Massapequa, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,245
Southpoint Apartment Homes, located in Massapequa, New York, boasts contemporary and spacious apartment homes situated on 17 beautifully landscaped acres.
South Farmingdale
459 Main St
459 Main Street, Farmingdale, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 459 Main St in Farmingdale. View photos, descriptions and more!
South Farmingdale
16 Cornelia St
16 Conklin Street, Farmingdale, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
50 & Over clean, bright 1 Bedroom Apartment, recently updated Bath & Kitchen, Laundry on premises. Parking in municipal lot in front of building. Landlord pays all parking permits. Walking to RR, shopping, restaurants, houses of worship
Verified
Huntington Station
Avalon Huntington Station
10600 Troy St, Huntington Station, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,785
933 sqft
Located in Long Island's Huntington Station neighborhood with convenient access to shopping, entertainment, dining and recreation spots. This smoke-free community offers 1-3 bedroom units. Enjoy access to onsite pool, gym, courtyard and more
Brentwood
114 Bergold St
114 Bergold Street, Brentwood, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 114 Bergold St in Brentwood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Hicksville
35 Broadway
35 South Broadway, Hicksville, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,000
Hicksville's First Luxury Rental Building. Curated amenities, high end finishes and open concept floor plans designed for the modern lifestyle.
East Meadow
680 Evelyn Avenue
680 Evelyn Avenue, East Meadow, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
hardwood floors, 1 st floor.
Levittown
100 Division Avenue
100 Division Avenue, Levittown, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
laundry on premises, 2nd floor large one bedroom, hardwood floors
Commack
35 Mayfair Gardens
35 Mayfair Gardens, Commack, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
Beautiful One Bedroom Apartment With Large Bedroom And Living/Dining Space. Hardwood Floors In Living Area And Carpet In Bedroom. Great Closet Space. Pet Friendly With Some Restrictions. Laundry On Site. Management Pays Realtor Fees.
East Islip
87 W Main Street
87 West Main Street, East Islip, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
626 sqft
Brand New Main Street Location In The Heart Of Town. Beautiful One Bedroom Apartment. Call For A Private Viewing. Credit Check Required
Brentwood
829 Suffolk Ave - 8
829 Suffolk Ave, Brentwood, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,675
354 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 829 Suffolk Ave - 8 in Brentwood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Bethpage
36 Central Blvd
36 Central Boulevard, Bethpage, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Eat In Kitchen
