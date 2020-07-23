Apartment List
/
NY
/
island park
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated July 23 2020 at 12:50 AM

105 Apartments for rent in Island Park, NY with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Island Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Island Park
77 Parma
77 Parma Road, Island Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
Mint Fema Compliant 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath. Bright & Airy All new Open Concept Living with high end finishes throughout. Washer/Dryer, Pre-Wired for Cable/Wifi. All insulated hardwood floors.
Results within 1 mile of Island Park
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
3 Units Available
Central District
Avalon Towers
10 W Broadway, Long Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,105
1337 sqft
Oceanfront one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with extravagant amenities such as a sauna, heated pool and private garage. Located within close proximity to JFK airport and Long Island Railroad.

1 of 3

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Central District
125 E Broadway
125 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury High Rise Building Located In The Heart Of Long Beach, Ny Seconds To The Beach And Minutes To Lirr. South Facing, Large 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, Pvt Laundry, Gas Fireplace, Wood Floors, Ample Closets, Private Deck & Beautiful Oceanviews.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
East End North
457 Monroe Blvd
457 Monroe Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Large 3 Bed 2 Bath, Driveway and Deck. Vaulted Ceilings, Spacious Layout, Hard Wooden Floors, Bright Lighting. Laundry in Unit. Pets Welcome.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Westholme North
132 W Market St
132 West Market Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 2 BR, 1 BA W HARDWOOD FLOORS. FULLY RENOVATED IN 2017.

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Westholme North
142 W Hudson St
142 W Hudson St, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Spacious ,bright upper apartment in private house 3 bedrooms,1 bathroom,Living room dining room ,large Eik, Renovated 2017, Hardwood floors ,pet friendly.Tenant pays heat,gas,Electric,cable.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Long Beach
235 W Park Avenue
235 West Park Avenue, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,400
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished One Bedroom, One Bath Condo on the 4th floor with nice view of the bay. Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Area, Terrace, Washer/ Dryer In Unit. Hardwood Floors, Gym. Party room, roof top deck.

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
East End North
546 E Hudson Street
546 East Hudson Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1000 sqft
Long Beach East End Year Round Rental Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Upper Unit with Private Entrance, Porch and Sun Room, Living Room and Formal Dining Room With Crown Molding, High Ceilings, Hardwood Floors, Eat-in Kitchen with Plenty of Cabinets.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
East End South
433 E Olive Street
433 East Olive Street, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Beautifully Updated Historic Tudor Home Beach Side of Park Ave. Whole House Rental with 4 Bedrooms & 2.5 Baths. Beautiful Backyard with Brick Patio To Entertain. Gorgeous Hardwood Floors.

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Westholme North
264 W Pine Street
264 West Pine Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
2 Bedroom Updated Apartment In Westholme Area, Lower Level, LR, Eat-In-Kitchen, Bedroom, Bedroom, Bath, Washer/Dryer, Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances.Open Floor Plan, Fenced Side Area.

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Westholme North
454 Magnolia Boulevard
454 Magnolia Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1200 sqft
VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE! 3BR/4 BR Apartment in Heart Of Long Beach. Bright, Spacious, Freshly Paint & New Kitchen w/ Pantry. High Ceilings, Large Sized Bedrooms, Formal Dining, Hard Wood Floors, Throughout, Plenty of Storage & Outdoor Space.

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Westholme North
168 W Hudson Street
168 West Hudson Street, Long Beach, NY
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
1844 sqft
Absolutely Mint Colonial Located In The Desirable Westholme Section Of Long Beach.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
East End North
557 E Market Street
557 East Market Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
Whole house rental. 1 bedroom on first floor, living room, dining room, EIK kitchen and 1/2 bath. Renovated kitchen with S/S appliances, new tile floor. Wood floors. Laundry room washer and dryer.

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Central District
234 E Olive Street
234 East Olive Street, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
fully furnished beach house, prime location, 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, formal living room and dining room, family room, leading to private yard, freshly painted with hardwood floors, french doors, high ceilings, crown moldings, private gardens.

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Central District
211 Edwards Boulevard #upper
211 Edwards Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Bright and spacious enormous size 3 bedrooms,2 full baths,formal dinning room, eating kitchen,new stainless steel appliances,new washer/dryer , hardwood floors,parking.

1 of 5

Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Westholme North
238 W Market St
238 West Market Street, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$12,000
3 rooms June 15- September 7th summer rental.Eat in kitchen,hardwood floors,huge deck. Located on one way tree lined street,near all-,shopping, LIRR, cafes and restaurants,few blocks to the boardwalk and beach.
Results within 5 miles of Island Park
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
26 Units Available
Rockville Centre
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,855
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,405
1183 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
6 Units Available
Valley Stream
The Hawthorne
125 S Cottage St, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,408
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,493
1286 sqft
On Cottage and Jamaica in Southwest Nassau. Short walk to LIRR. Granite counters, steel appliances, hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with parking, elevator, in-unit laundry, extra storage, and courtyard.

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Rockville Centre
39 Grand Avenue
39 Grand Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Upper apartment -Best Location - Mint Upper apartment- Gourmet Eat in Kitchen, w/ Granite tops, SS Appliances. Living Room, Bedroom w/ Bath, Full Bath, 2 Bedrooms, Beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout, Washer/Dryer in the apartment.

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Westholme South
523 W Beech Street
523 West Beech Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
First Floor apartment , Efficiency Kitchen, Living Rm, Dinette w/ hardwood floors throughout, Large Bedroom w/ office attached, Bedroom, Full Bathroom , Use of Yard, Street Parking

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Baldwin
1690 Grand Avenue
1690 Grand Avenue, Baldwin, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Newly renovated 1 bedroom garden style Condo in Baldwin with parking. Brand new stainless steel appliances and hard-wood floors. Close to Supermarket, Post office, Restaurants, Banks, LIRR and Highway.15 minutes from Nautical Mile.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Hewlett Neck
940 Smith Lane
940 Smith Lane, Hewlett Neck, NY
6 Bedrooms
$8,900
Magnificent 6 Bedroom Home. Formal Dining Room, New Eat-In Kitchen W/High End Appliances & Cabinets, Large Living Rm & Den, 3 Car Attached Garage, Hardwood Floors, Sd#14. 5 Bedrooms On One Level, Fabulous MBR Suite W/New Bathroom & So Much More.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Woodmere
1008 Central Avenue
1008 Central Avenue, Woodmere, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated 1 Bedroom Apartment with Washer/Dryer.

1 of 3

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Hewlett
16 New Street
16 New Street, Hewlett, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
Totally Renovated 2 BR Apartment with Washer/Dryer in the Heart of Hewlett. Kitchen with Quartz Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Hardwood Floors, 2 A/C Units, Recessed Lighting, Close to Railroad, Shopping & Houses of Worship.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Island Park, NY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Island Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

