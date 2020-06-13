/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020
110 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Island Park, NY
Island Park
1 Unit Available
83 Ostend Road
83 Ostend Road, Island Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1230 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Whole House rental with Full Finished Basement, 1 Car Attached Garage Huge Deck Patio & Yard.
Island Park
1 Unit Available
176 Quebec Road
176 Quebec Road, Island Park, NY
Beautiful Mother Daughter in highy sought after, Island Park. Newly Renovated 6 Bedroom 2 Bathroom. First Floor has 3 Bedrooms 1 Full bathroom and a large open kitchen livingroom combo. Master bedroom has access to the balcony.
Results within 1 mile of Island Park
East End North
1 Unit Available
450 E Harrison St
450 East Harrison Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Long Beach: East End Upper 3 Br, 2 bath apt washer/dryer 1 car space, some use of the yard. 1mos no pets.
Westholme North
1 Unit Available
265 W Fulton St
265 West Fulton Street, Long Beach, NY
Large Top Floor 4 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Including Master Bedrooms. Enjoy Hardwood Floors Throughout, Private Deck, Ample Closets, Ample Sunlight, One Car Driveway and Pets Allowed.
East End South
1 Unit Available
510 E Park Avenue
510 East Park Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
THIS BEAUTIFUL 3 BR, 1.5 BATH FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOORS, UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATH AND SHARED W/D, USE OF BACKYARD AND OFF STREET PARKING.
East End South
1 Unit Available
302 E Penn Street
302 East Penn Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$11,500
JULY 15 - AUGUST 14 Rental. Beautiful Corner Cape by the Ocean & Boardwalk with 4-car driveway. Large Entry Room, half bath, Laundry & den on ground floor.
Westholme North
1 Unit Available
255 W Pine Street
255 West Pine Street, Long Beach, NY
Spend your summer in Long Beach by the Bay. Stunning modern home with all amenities for your comfort and enjoyment. View of the bay from the master B/R and Deck.Owner is including Beach Passes.Do not miss this opportunity. .
Central District
1 Unit Available
121 E Walnut Street
121 East Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Bright Spacious 3 Bdrm,2 Flbth Furnished Upper Apt. With EIK, W/D, FRML DNGRM, 2 Decks, Available June 2nd thru Sept.15th.
North Park
1 Unit Available
464 Riverside Blvd
464 Riverside Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Virtual showings available. Very bright 3 bedroom, 1 bath unit available for rent. Great living room, separate dining room, nice white kitchen, 3 bedrooms, bath room with tub, radiant heating throughout the apartment.
Central District
1 Unit Available
138 W Olive Street
138 West Olive Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In The Heart Of Westholme 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bath Apartment In House Totally Updated. Private Laundry In Basement With Locked Storage Room. 3 Blocks To Ocean And 2 Blocks To Center Of Town And Lirr Station.
Central District
1 Unit Available
16 E Walnut Street
16 East Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY
VIRTUAL TOUR Available! Beautiful Furnished Renovated 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Townhouse. 2 Bedrooms On Main Level. Just Minutes To The Beach, Shopping And LIRR.
East End North
1 Unit Available
546 E Hudson Street
546 East Hudson Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1000 sqft
Long Beach East End Year Round Rental Charming 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Upper Unit With Extra Room for Guest Room or Home Office, Living Room With Fireplace, Eat-in-Kitchen, Formal Dining Room, High Ceilings, Hardwood Floors, Porch and Private Entrance.
Westholme North
1 Unit Available
254 W Bay Drive
254 West Bay Drive, Long Beach, NY
Diamond Condition Waterfront Colonial On Open Bay Top Of The Line Everything! Completely Renovated Incredible Open Floor Plan Kitchen W/Stunning Open Bay Views.
East End North
1 Unit Available
361 E Market St
361 East Market Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1245 sqft
East End....1st floor "Has It All" ...3 Bedroom/2 full bath apartment in 2-family house. Private entrance, Open concept foyer/living room/dining room, Kitchen w/granite counter tops, built-in microwave,s/s appliances. refrigerator w/ice maker.
Central District
1 Unit Available
22 W Walnut Street
22 West Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Beautiful Westholme, Beachside Upper Apartment in Best Location, Center of Town, Close to Beach, LIRR, Shopping & Restaurants, Nicely Updated, Stainless Steel & Granite in Kitchen W/Nook & Deck, Large Living Room, Formal Dining Room W/Deck,
East End North
1 Unit Available
36 Forester Street
36 Forrester Street, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedroom, 3 bath Cape on the Canal with dock, bulkhead and large yard. Master bedroom with full bath. Garage. Storage.
Barnum Island
1 Unit Available
240 California Pl
240 California Place South, Barnum Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 240 California Pl in Barnum Island. View photos, descriptions and more!
Central District
1 Unit Available
161 W Beech Street
161 West Beech Street, Long Beach, NY
Historical Reynolds Long Beach Mansion, Sprawling Residence, Open Space, 2 Large Gourmet Kitchens, Gracious Dining Room For Formal Gatherings, Family Room With Fireplace, 5 Bedrooms, 2 Big Sunny Bedrooms With Queen Size Beds And Private Bathrooms, 1
Westholme North
1 Unit Available
454 Magnolia Boulevard
454 Magnolia Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1200 sqft
VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE! 3BR/4 BR Apartment in Heart Of Long Beach. Bright, Spacious, Freshly Paint & New Kitchen w/ Pantry. High Ceilings, Large Sized Bedrooms, Formal Dining, Hard Wood Floors, Throughout, Plenty of Storage & Outdoor Space.
East End North
1 Unit Available
608 E Bay Drive
608 East Bay Drive, Long Beach, NY
6 Br/4 Full Bath Stunning Waterfront Home w/ Modern Accents & Open Floor Plan That Accomodates Large Groups. Enjoy Total Relaxation & Tranquility of the Bay in your backyard, as well as the privacy of being On A Quiet Cul De Sac.
Westholme North
1 Unit Available
168 W Hudson Street
168 West Hudson Street, Long Beach, NY
Absolutely Mint Colonial Located In The Desirable Westholme Section Of Long Beach.
East End North
1 Unit Available
228 E Fulton Street
228 East Fulton Street, Long Beach, NY
Brand New Three Bedroom/Two Bathroom with Full Loft that may be used as Another Master Suite including its own Bathroom and Den!! Truly Unique Home Centrally Located for Quick Access to the Beach, Boardwalk, Long Beach Shops, Dining and
Westholme North
1 Unit Available
165 W Fulton Street
165 West Fulton Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1225 sqft
Totally renovated everything brand new!3 b/r 2 full baths,Central A/C,Washer / Dryer All porcelain & Hardwood Floors.Small pet will be considered
Central District
1 Unit Available
154 E Penn St
154 East Penn Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
2BR plus 1 BR Loft, 1.5 Bath, EIK, LR, DR, Fireplace Balcony with view of ocean. Close to Train, Shopping, Restaurants. Located in center of town, one block from Beach & Boardwalk, South of Park Ave.
