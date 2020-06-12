/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:35 PM
176 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Irvington, NY
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
22 S Eckar Street
22 South Eckar Street, Irvington, NY
Plenty of space for a large family wanting Irvington schools. Very conveniently located 4-bedroom, 2-bath apartment in the heart of the village. Two full baths and a second, separate entrance make this home ideal for an extended family.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
200 Mountain Road
200 Peter Bont Road, Irvington, NY
NANTUCKET STYLE HOME. Privately tucked yet close to the village on over 1 acre the home is adjacent to the infamous trails of the RIVERTOWNS. This new home contains 5BDRM, 4BATHS, Loft-Style Living w/ Walls of Windows & Mulitple French Doors to Yard.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
23 Washington Avenue
23 Washington Avenue, Irvington, NY
IRVINGTON NY, A RIVERTOWN VILLAGE along the HUDSON RIVER. This home sits on approx 1 acre in one of the best neighborhoods.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
52 Hudson Avenue
52 Hudson Avenue, Irvington, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2208 sqft
Remodeled in 2015 features include central air, luxurious private laundry room, wet bar, high quality kitchen with granite and stainless steel, soft close cabinetry, gleaming wood floors, 9 foot ceilings, back yard area for BBQ, rocking chair front
Results within 5 miles of Irvington
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
43 Units Available
Avalon White Plains
27 Barker Ave, White Plains, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,270
1688 sqft
Luxury apartments just blocks away from Metro-North Station, Bee Line Buses and Bronx River Parkway. Chef's kitchens with private terraces, balconies, concierge service and garage parking. 24-hour gym, game room and bike storage.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:04am
3 Units Available
The View on Nob Hill
32 Nob Hill Dr, Elmsford, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1304 sqft
Welcome to The View on Nob Hill, a residential community featuring one and two bedroom apartments in Elmsford, NY. Spacious layouts and exceptional service in an ideal location within close proximity to shopping, dining and entertainment options.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
59 Hemlock Drive
59 Hemlock Drive, Sleepy Hollow, NY
Four Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bedroom Split Level Home in lovely area. Ideal for commuters within walking distance to Philipse Manor train station - 38 minutes Express to NYC. Come and see this home.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
48 Chatterton Parkway
48 Chatterton Parkway, White Plains, NY
This beautiful fully furnished (pls inquire about renting without furnishing options), Mediterranean Colonial home offers timeless features that truly makes this home very unique.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
196 Martine Avenue
196 Martine Ave, White Plains, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1200 sqft
3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms in the heart of White Plains with washer/dryer in unit! Gorgeous open kitchen with granite and stainless appliances, hardwood floors throughout, separate dining alcove off living room with 2 bedrooms adjacent.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
126 Fort Hill Road
126 Fort Hill Road, Westchester County, NY
Amazing amount of space in this 4-bedroom, 3-bath ranch with top rated Edgemont schools. Conveniently located on half an acre of land for you to enjoy.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
59 Woodruff Avenue
59 Woodruff Avenue, Eastchester, NY
This 4 Bed Rm ,2 full Bth house has extra room for the office. Conveniently located to walk to RR, School and shopping; Walk out from the eat in kitchen to Roofed deck to enjoy family life. Finished basement is a good size play room for children.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
49 Henry Street
49 Henry Street, Westchester County, NY
Renovated 4 Bedroom, 4 bath house located in the highly sought after Edgemont school district in Scarsdale NY. This meticulous property is located right near elementary school and park and is only 30 minute commute to Manhattan.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
115 Alexander Avenue
115 Alexander Avenue, Westchester County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
1850 sqft
Impeccably Maintained Stunning Single Family Home for Rent, Nestled near the heart of Hartsdale on a Tree Lined Street.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
308 Woodland Hills Road
308 Woodland Hills Rd, Westchester County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1500 sqft
EASY SHOW. UNIT VACANT. KEYS ON LOCK BOX. SUNNY BRIGHT 3 BEDROOM 1 1/2 BATHROOM DUPLEX. ENTRY FOYER. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH PARQUET FLOORS / BALCONY. LONG GALLEY KITCHEN WITH CERAMIC FLOORS, DISHWASHER AND MICROWAVE / POWDER ROOM.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
25 High Point Lane
25 High Point Lane, Westchester County, NY
Recently renovated 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom single family house on quiet, beautiful cul-de-sac street. Living room with fireplace, formal dining room, large dine-in-kitchen with nice appliances and granite counter tops. Lots of natural light.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
62 Park Road
62 Park Road, Scarsdale, NY
Please note there is a main house and a cottage containing two separate residences. Main house has 6467 sq ft and Cottage has 1051 sq ft.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
219 Fox Meadow Road
219 Fox Meadow Road, Scarsdale, NY
This Storybook Tudor is filled with old world character and grandeur and is set on one of the most sought after locations in the heart of Scarsdale! The coveted neighborhood is within close walking distance to the train station (0.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
113 Eden Court
113 Eden Court, Westchester County, NY
Valimar offers Country Club Lifestyle w/ In-Ground Heated Pool, Clubhouse & Playground.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
7 Normandy Road
7 Normandy Road, Westchester County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1700 sqft
WELCOME HOME to this Expanded Cape on tree-lined street in Prestigious Mayfair Acres! Entry foyer leads to Great Room including Living & Dining Area w/ Charming Arched WALL OF WINDOWS & Brick Fireplace! Beamed Ceilings, Oak Floors & Built-ins
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
128 Chatterton Parkway
128 Chatterton Parkway, White Plains, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1213 sqft
Beautiful newly renovated townhouse style apartment in walking distance to White Plains train station and downtown area.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
74 Lynton Place
74 Lynton Place, White Plains, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,330
1400 sqft
This first floor three bedroom apartment is like a house. The large eat-in kitchen, with stainless steel appliances, formal dining room, and living room are perfect for entertaining.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
80 Landmark Court
80 Landmark Court, Westchester County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,100
2514 sqft
NEW KITCHEN & HARDWOOD FLOORS ON 2 LEVELS!! Your not just renting a home..but a LIFESTYLE! This 3 BR Colonial on Cul-De-Sac is situated in a PRIVATE SETTING with Beautiful Views of a Wooded Area.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
36 Ovation Court
36 Ovation Court, Westchester County, NY
COUNTRY CLUB LIFESTYLE in the Valimar Community...Heated Pool, Clubhouse & Playground.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
14-1 Butler Road
14 Butler Rd, Scarsdale, NY
House is ready to move right in NOW! Completely renovated and re-designed, this majestic modernized Tudor has all of the old world charm and modern amenities.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYWest New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NY
Englewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJGlen Cove, NYLodi, NJGreenwich, CTRidgefield, NJFair Lawn, NJ