Escape the City! Fantastic 2 bedroom in a historic building in the heart of downtown Irvington! 3rd floor unit. Floors are being refinished - pictures and virtual walkthrough will be updated when that happens. Close by to shops, restaurants, transportation, schools, and entertainment. The Irvington Metro North train station is at the end of the road - get to Manhattan in 30 minutes!