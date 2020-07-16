/
1 bedroom apartments
135 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Irvington, NY
35 S Broadway
35 South Broadway, Irvington, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
700 sqft
Spacious one bedroom apartment in well cared for complex. Beautiful hardwood floors. Updated kitchen and bathroom. Laundry room in complex. Plenty of parking at no extra charge. A nice garden community close to the river on a private cul-de-sac.
Avalon Green
500 Town Green Dr, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,155
872 sqft
These brand-new apartments and townhomes offer in-unit laundry, fireplaces and free cable. Community features include pool, trash valet, clubhouse and gym. Only 30 minutes from NYC and steps away from shopping and dining options.
107 Main Street
107 Main Street, Dobbs Ferry, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
700 sqft
Very private, quiet one bedroom, one bathroom apartment. This unit is bright with over sized windows and hardwood floors. This unit has been freshly painted and is ready for occupancy.
269 Broadway
269 Broadway, Dobbs Ferry, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
712 sqft
Live in this beautiful recently renovated One Bedroom Apartment. 5 Minute walk to Metro North train station. Located in the heart of Dobbs Ferry, walking distance to shops and restaurants.
255 Broadway
255 Broadway, Dobbs Ferry, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,500
838 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 255 Broadway in Dobbs Ferry. View photos, descriptions and more!
Continuum White Plains
55 Bank St, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,612
710 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and open floor plans. Relax at the sky lounge, swim in the pool or work in the business center. Close to White Plains station for an easy commute.
Halstead Tarrytown
1202 Crescent Drive, Tarrytown, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,177
726 sqft
Garden style apartments near I-87, Sawmill River Parkway and I-287. Just 14 miles north of Manhattan and a 36-minute train ride to Grand Central. Pet-friendly with parking and in-unit laundry.
15 Bank Apartments
15 Bank St, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,250
737 sqft
All units in this high-rise community feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and are furnished. Downtown area is a short walk away. Community features include clubhouse, 24-hour gym, guest suite and concierge.
Avalon White Plains
27 Barker Ave, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,130
772 sqft
Luxury apartments just blocks away from Metro-North Station, Bee Line Buses and Bronx River Parkway. Chef's kitchens with private terraces, balconies, concierge service and garage parking. 24-hour gym, game room and bike storage.
The View on Nob Hill
32 Nob Hill Dr, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,875
652 sqft
Welcome to The View on Nob Hill, a residential community featuring one and two bedroom apartments in Elmsford, NY. Spacious layouts and exceptional service in an ideal location within close proximity to shopping, dining and entertainment options.
The Danforth at Dobbs Ferry
100 Danforth, Dobbs Ferry, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,920
859 sqft
Just 25 miles from Manhattan, and near new shopping and entertainment. Many interior upgrades, including floor-to-ceiling windows, chef-inspired kitchens and walk-in closets. On-site fitness center, entertainment lounge and lavish pool.
The Apex at 290
290 E Main St, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,455
928 sqft
Community features a business center, clubhouse, elevator access, and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have walk-in closets and breakfast bars, and can come fully furnished. Proximity to Metropolis Country Club and Dalewood Shopping Center II.
Warren Hills
2 Gail Dr, Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,740
601 sqft
Warren Hills apartments also brings you the convenience of easy commuting in any direction.
Northeast Yonkers
701 Ridge Hill Blvd Unit 5L
701 Ridge Hill Boulevard, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,350
798 sqft
1 Bedroom Condo in Ridge Hill - Property Id: 314483 Bright modern 1 bedroom apartment with hardwood floors. Newly renovated kitchen with custom back splash. Bathroom has been newly renovated.
2 Soundview Ave
2 Soundview Avenue, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Fully Renovated 1 BR / 1 BA - Available for immediate occupancy is a fully renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath. Laminate flooring in the kitchen & entrance way and carpeted living room and bedroom.
111 E Hartsdale Avenue
111 East Hartsdale Avenue, Hartsdale, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
850 sqft
Commuter's Dream. Lovely 1 bedroom apartment located in the heart of Hartsdale. Very close to the train, shops, highways and recreation.
Briarcliff Manor
135 Elwood Avenue
135 Elwood Avenue, Hawthorne, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
725 sqft
Nicely updated one bedroom apartment with hardwood floors. Move in condition, washer and dryer in the unit, 1 AC and 2 ceiling fans in the unit. Terrace off of the living room, one off-street parking space included, extra parking space is $100.
25 Rockledge Avenue
25 Rockledge Avenue, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,400
825 sqft
Wonderful open-floor plan unit with serene balcony views in this luxury condo complex with Concierge & Guarded Gatehouse. This unit has been painted; carpets cleaned which are a neutral color. Beautiful Granite Counter-tops in Kitchen.
Northwest Yonkers
1116-1120 Warburton Avenue
1116 Warburton Ave, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
900 sqft
Come home to this beautiful apartment at The River Hill Condo in NW Yonkers Greystone neighborhood. Secluded between a privacy wall and the Hudson River. Open concept living; tile flooring; on site laundry and storage.
1 Renaissance Square
1 Renaissance Sq, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$4,300
1172 sqft
Must see luxurious one-bedroom condo at Ritz Carlton. With floor to ceiling windows, gourmet kitchen with Viking appliances, and spa-like bath with marble finishes. Come enjoy the convenience of hotel-style living with 24 hour concierge services.
461 Warburton Avenue
461 Warburton Avenue, Hastings-on-Hudson, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
1000 sqft
Price reduction!!! Must see! Upscale & sophisticated garden apartment with open layout offering 1000 sqft of comfortable living! Sunlit, meticulously renovated with ideal floor plan, immaculate new flooring throughout, washer/dryer in unit, ample
12 Granada Crescent
12 Granada Cres, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,975
736 sqft
A commuter delight! A one bedroom unit freshly painted with recently updated kitchen and bath. It comes with an in-house washer/dryer, wall-to-wall carpeting and a balcony with views across the open green lawn and parking lot.
Northwest Yonkers
1080 Warburton
1080 Warburton Ave, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
800 sqft
MARVELOUS AND SPACIOUS APARTMENT FOR RENT !!!!!Located in a beautifully maintained complex. alluring hardwood floors and lofty 10 ft ceilings. Enormous eat- kitchen with appliances and a separate dining area. Large bedroom.
38 4th Avenue
38 4th Avenue, Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
700 sqft
"RENT BY THE RIVER" - An incredible opportunity to rent a totally renovated and impeccably maintained first floor, one bedroom apartment in the heart of Nyack, just minutes away from all shops and restaurants the bustling village has to offer.
