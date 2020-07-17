All apartments in Hartsdale
68 E Hartsdale Avenue

68 East Hartsdale Avenue · (914) 860-6519
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

68 East Hartsdale Avenue, Hartsdale, NY 10530

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3D · Avail. now

$1,900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Commuters dream! 10 min walk to Hartsdale train station, 30 min to Grand Central. Welcome to Country Club Apartments, pre-war building! 850 sq ft, 1 bedroom converted into a 2 bedroom w/ classic hardwood floors throughout & lots of natural light. Walk into the entry foyer which leads you to the large living room/dining area w/ fireplace, open renovated kitchen w/ new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops & center island, guest bedroom, main bedroom, plenty of closet space & renovated bathroom. The unique extra bedroom can be used as an office/baby room/closet. This unit is freshly painted & has new plumbing, recently renovated kitchen w/ full bells & whistles, island w/ storage. Enjoy many amenities, including in-building card operated laundromat, convenient garbage shoot, storage units & garage parking (wait list). This building is smoke free & has a live-in super. The back porch is unique to the building & a beautiful place to sit and have a meal when it is nice outside. You & your loved ones will have easy access to highways, restaurants, pharmacy, wine & liquor store, bakery, & multiple municipal spaces & lots. Relax & enjoy the peace & quiet but get to NYC in 30 minutes for work or entertainment. Two air conditioning units are included with the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68 E Hartsdale Avenue have any available units?
68 E Hartsdale Avenue has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 68 E Hartsdale Avenue have?
Some of 68 E Hartsdale Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 68 E Hartsdale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
68 E Hartsdale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68 E Hartsdale Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 68 E Hartsdale Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hartsdale.
Does 68 E Hartsdale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 68 E Hartsdale Avenue offers parking.
Does 68 E Hartsdale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 68 E Hartsdale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 68 E Hartsdale Avenue have a pool?
No, 68 E Hartsdale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 68 E Hartsdale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 68 E Hartsdale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 68 E Hartsdale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 68 E Hartsdale Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 68 E Hartsdale Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 68 E Hartsdale Avenue has units with air conditioning.
