68 E Hartsdale Avenue

Amenities
Commuters dream! 10 min walk to Hartsdale train station, 30 min to Grand Central. Welcome to Country Club Apartments, pre-war building! 850 sq ft, 1 bedroom converted into a 2 bedroom w/ classic hardwood floors throughout & lots of natural light. Walk into the entry foyer which leads you to the large living room/dining area w/ fireplace, open renovated kitchen w/ new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops & center island, guest bedroom, main bedroom, plenty of closet space & renovated bathroom. The unique extra bedroom can be used as an office/baby room/closet. This unit is freshly painted & has new plumbing, recently renovated kitchen w/ full bells & whistles, island w/ storage. Enjoy many amenities, including in-building card operated laundromat, convenient garbage shoot, storage units & garage parking (wait list). This building is smoke free & has a live-in super. The back porch is unique to the building & a beautiful place to sit and have a meal when it is nice outside. You & your loved ones will have easy access to highways, restaurants, pharmacy, wine & liquor store, bakery, & multiple municipal spaces & lots. Relax & enjoy the peace & quiet but get to NYC in 30 minutes for work or entertainment. Two air conditioning units are included with the unit.