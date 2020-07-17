68 E Hartsdale Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Commuters dream! 10 min walk to Hartsdale train station, 30 min to Grand Central. Welcome to Country Club Apartments, pre-war building! 850 sq ft, 1 bedroom converted into a 2 bedroom w/ classic hardwood floors throughout & lots of natural light. Walk into the entry foyer which leads you to the large living room/dining area w/ fireplace, open renovated kitchen w/ new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops & center island, guest bedroom, main bedroom, plenty of closet space & renovated bathroom. The unique extra bedroom can be used as an office/baby room/closet. This unit is freshly painted & has new plumbing, recently renovated kitchen w/ full bells & whistles, island w/ storage. Enjoy many amenities, including in-building card operated laundromat, convenient garbage shoot, storage units & garage parking (wait list). This building is smoke free & has a live-in super. The back porch is unique to the building & a beautiful place to sit and have a meal when it is nice outside. You & your loved ones will have easy access to highways, restaurants, pharmacy, wine & liquor store, bakery, & multiple municipal spaces & lots. Relax & enjoy the peace & quiet but get to NYC in 30 minutes for work or entertainment. Two air conditioning units are included with the unit.